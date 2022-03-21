Co-champs dominate All-BCS Red Division
Published 7:17 pm Monday, March 21, 2022
NILES — Led by BCS Red Division Most Valuable Player Ellie Knapp, Brandywine and Buchanan, co-champions, dominated the All-Red Division squad by grabbing six of the eight available spots.
Joining Knapp, a sophomore, were teammates Kadence Brumitt and Miley Young. Brumitt is also a sophomore, while Young is a freshman.
Buchanan’s sophomores LaBria Austin and Hannah Herman were joined by senior Hailey Jonatzke on the first team.
Rounding out the squad were Berrien Springs senior Taneya Shivers and South Haven senior Yuma Doi.
Knapp was southwest Michigan’s leading scorer for the 2021 season as she averaged 17.9 points per game. The Bobcats’ point guard averaged 3.7 assists and 4.9 steals while only committing 20 turnovers in 21 games.
Brumitt averaged 6.2 points per game and led Brandywine in rebounding with an average of 8.7 per game.
Young averaged 8.7 points per game in her first season on the varsity for the Bobcats. She also had 31 assists and 39 steals.
Buchanan’s Austin averaged 12.2 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals in helping the Bucks earn a share of the Red Division championship.
Herman averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 steals and 1.7 rebounds, while Jonatzke averaged 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals.
Honorable mention selections for the Bobcats were freshmen Niyah Mason and Ireland Prenkert. The Buchanan freshman Alyssa Carson and senior Alex Burns were honorable mention picks for the Bucks.
Rounding out the honorable mention selections were Berrien Springs’ Grace Constable and South Haven’s Faith Lewis and Sandra Bermejo Calvo.
BCS All-Red Division
First Team
Taneya Shivers, Berrien Springs
• Ellie Knapp, Brandywine
Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine
Miley Young, Brandywine
LaBria Austin, Buchanan
Hannah Herman, Buchanan
Hailey Jonatzke, Buchanan
Yuma Doi, South Haven
• Most Valuable Player
Honorable Mention
Grace Constable, Berrien Springs
Niyah Mason, Brandywine
Ireland Prenkert, Brandywine
Alyssa Carson, Buchanan
Alexa Burns, Buchanan
Faith Lewis, South Haven
Sandra Bermejo Calvo, South Haven
Final Red Division Standings
Buchanan 5-1
Brandywine 5-1
South Haven 2-4
Berrien Springs 0-6