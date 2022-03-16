SMC signs Williams to men’s basketball team

DOWAGIAC — Mark Williams, of Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse at Southwestern Michigan College for Roadrunner Men’s Basketball Coach Rodell Davis.

“Congrats to Mark,” said Thornton Township Head Coach Tai Streets, a former wide receiver for the University of Michigan, San Francisco Forty-Niners and Detroit Lions. “He is a good player that has so much upside.”

Davis hopes Williams’ pedigree is exactly what SMC needs as it builds its first basketball team in more than 25 years.

“We are extremely excited that Mark is going to be joining the Roadrunner family,” he said. “He comes for a very successful high school program and will bring a winning mindset to our team. His ability to shoot at his size is going to help us space the floor. He can also attack off the bounce and will be able to take advantage of slower big guys. With his great work ethic, his best basketball is ahead of him.”

Williams joins Marquis Hackney, of Eau Claire; Maliq West, of Benton Harbor; Demarien Nichols, Mikel Forrest and Zach Stokes, of Niles; Issac Merrill, of Edwardsburg; Jeremiah Mitchell, of New Buffalo and Sean Burress, also of Thornton Township, on the Roadrunners.