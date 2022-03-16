Leon Harley Lehnus, of Marcellus

Leon Harley Lehnus, 81, of Marcellus, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, into the arms of his Heavenly Father.

He was born on June 30, 1940, in Bonfield, Illinois to Harley and Theresa (Sattelmaier) Lehnus. On May 22, 1965 in Volinia Baptist Church, Leon married Gail McKenzie.

In 1952, Leon moved to Marcellus, Michigan with his mother and sister after his father passed away. He was a 1958 graduate of Dowagiac Central High School. Throughout his life, he had various jobs that taught him skills that he would use throughout his lifetime. He served in the US Air Force from 1963 to 1967, owned a small livestock and grain trucking business, farmed, and then retired as a truck driver for Kenneth Smith, Inc.

Leon was active in his community. He served Volinia Township in many capacities including positions as a trustee, of which he had been Chairman, and sexton, also as a member of the Board of Review and the Zoning Board. He also served on the board of USDA Agricultural Stabilization. He was a faithful member of the Volinia Baptist Church and enjoyed serving the Lord. He was a devoted Christian and loved to serve in any capacity that he could. He was a Trustee, Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Awana worker, helped in release time classes, Usher, and bus driver.

He was a very supportive and loving husband, father, and Grandpa. He cherished being in each and everyone’s lives from sporting events, 4H events, band performances, and musicals.

Leon will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Gail Lehnus of Marcellus; two daughters, Karen (Jason) Westfall of Three Rivers, Robin (Richard) Swartz of Marcellus; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lehnus, Dylan (Andrea) Swartz, Nathan (Beth) Swartz, and Rebecca Swartz; one sister, Carol Reich of Marcellus; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Hertz; father, Harley Lehnus; stepfather, Floyd Hertz; and brother-in-law, Alfred Reich.

Family and friends will gather Friday, March 18, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 pm at Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, Michigan 49045.

Leon will be laid to rest in Charleston Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in Leon’s memory be made to Volinia Baptist Church, Youth Camp Scholarships, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, Michigan 49045.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.