Edwardsburg motorcyclist injured on Beebe Road

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — An Edwardsburg man was injured on his motorcycle in Howard Township Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash on Beebe Road, east of Kish Road, at 5:37 p.m. Initial investigation by the responding officers found that David Mortimer, 58, of Edwardsburg, was traveling east on Beebe Road when his vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a culvert.

Mortimer was evaluated on scene by SMCAS emergency medical personnel and transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life threating injuries.

Mortimer was not wearing a helmet. Speed appeared to be a factor.

Assisting agencies in this crash were Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS.