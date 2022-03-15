Daily Data: Wednesday, March 16

Published 10:56 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST CATHOLIC 82, EDWARDSBURG 27

At Wayland

EDWARDSBURG 27

Ella Castelucci 5, Macey Laubach 2, Katie Schaible 7, Kenzie Schaible 5, Averie Markel 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 4, Caitlin Tighe 4. TOTALS: 11 3-5 27

WEST CATHOLIC 82

Abbey Kimball 19, Elisha Dykstra 0, Anna Ignatoski 20, Rebecca Tuttle 2, Ellie Bies 6, Emma Tuttle 9, Grace Nyeholt 2, Paige Seely-London 3, Karlie Kurlenda 2, Cadence Dykstra 7, Reese Polega 10. TOTALS: 33 7-13 82

 

Edwardsburg               5          17        19        27

West Catholic             26        42        66        82

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 2 (Ka. Schaible, Ke. Schaible), West Catholic 11 (Kimball 3, Ignatoski 4, Seely-London, Ca. Dykstra). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 9 (none), West Catholic 10 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 24-1, West Catholic 24-1

 

Division 2 Quarterfinal Results

Detroit Country Day 59, Marysville 55

Detroit Edison 53, Portland 35

Ludington 30, Frankenmuth 27

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 2 Regional Finals

At Three Rivers

Edwardsburg (16-7) vs. Benton Harbor (22-1), 7 p.m.

 

At Forest Hills Eastern

Whitehall (18-5) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic (22-1), 7 p.m.

 

At Ferndale

Ferndale (19-3) vs. Detroit Pershing (13-9), 5 p.m.

 

At Flint Powers

Notre Dame Prep (16-7) vs. Goodrich (19-4), 7 p.m.

 

At Williamston

Lansing Central (14-10) vs. Williamson (23-0), 7 p.m.

 

At Carleton Airport

Romulus Summit (20-2) vs. Detroit Edison (18-5), 6 p.m.

 

At Petoskey

Escanaba (19-4) vs. Cadillac (18-5), 6 p.m.

 

At Alma

Freeland (23-0) vs. Flint Hamady (15-6), 7 p.m.

