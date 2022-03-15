Daily Data: Wednesday, March 16
Published 10:56 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST CATHOLIC 82, EDWARDSBURG 27
At Wayland
EDWARDSBURG 27
Ella Castelucci 5, Macey Laubach 2, Katie Schaible 7, Kenzie Schaible 5, Averie Markel 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 4, Caitlin Tighe 4. TOTALS: 11 3-5 27
WEST CATHOLIC 82
Abbey Kimball 19, Elisha Dykstra 0, Anna Ignatoski 20, Rebecca Tuttle 2, Ellie Bies 6, Emma Tuttle 9, Grace Nyeholt 2, Paige Seely-London 3, Karlie Kurlenda 2, Cadence Dykstra 7, Reese Polega 10. TOTALS: 33 7-13 82
Edwardsburg 5 17 19 27
West Catholic 26 42 66 82
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 2 (Ka. Schaible, Ke. Schaible), West Catholic 11 (Kimball 3, Ignatoski 4, Seely-London, Ca. Dykstra). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 9 (none), West Catholic 10 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 24-1, West Catholic 24-1
Division 2 Quarterfinal Results
Detroit Country Day 59, Marysville 55
Detroit Edison 53, Portland 35
Ludington 30, Frankenmuth 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 2 Regional Finals
At Three Rivers
Edwardsburg (16-7) vs. Benton Harbor (22-1), 7 p.m.
At Forest Hills Eastern
Whitehall (18-5) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic (22-1), 7 p.m.
At Ferndale
Ferndale (19-3) vs. Detroit Pershing (13-9), 5 p.m.
At Flint Powers
Notre Dame Prep (16-7) vs. Goodrich (19-4), 7 p.m.
At Williamston
Lansing Central (14-10) vs. Williamson (23-0), 7 p.m.
At Carleton Airport
Romulus Summit (20-2) vs. Detroit Edison (18-5), 6 p.m.
At Petoskey
Escanaba (19-4) vs. Cadillac (18-5), 6 p.m.
At Alma
Freeland (23-0) vs. Flint Hamady (15-6), 7 p.m.