Ty Brent Purkhiser, of Cassopolis

Ty Brent Purkhiser, 55, of Cassopolis, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in his home.

His life began June 22, 1966, in Tennessee, the youngest of three children born to Dale E. and Vivian E. Purkhiser.

Ty never met a stranger. And he grew in faith. When his family moved from Kentucky to Cassopolis in 1967, he and his family became members of United Presbyterian Church. Most recently he also enjoyed activities, study and great fellowship at Volinia Baptist Church. In high school he played football and was a drummer in the band and was very proud of his accomplishments with his steers and hogs in 4H.

Ty enjoyed farming. He enjoyed fishing, especially on God’s Lake in Canada. He enjoyed deer hunting and would give away the jerky he made from the meat. Ty had many “loves” in his life: He loved cars, especially his Camaro. He loved music, especially The Doors. He loved Bruno’s Pizza with extra sauce. He loved baseball hats and would wear them all the time. Ty was a big sports fanatic and a big fan of Michigan State where he completed School of Agricultural Technology Management courses.

Ty will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Vivian Purkhiser of Niles and his sister, Karen Purkhiser of South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Lance Purkhiser; and his maternal grandparents, the Snyders.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon in the United Presbyterian Church of Cassopolis, 209 East State Street, Cassopolis.

Ty will be laid to rest with his father and brother in Youngs Prairie Cemetery in Penn Township.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Ty be made to Vivian E. Purkhiser, care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031. The family is going to establish a scholarship fund in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.