No injuries reported in two-vehicle Niles crash

NILES — No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue.

According to the Niles Police Department, a vehicle traveling northbound did not see a vehicle approaching westbound, resulting in a collision. Airbags were deployed in each vehicle and while those involved in the crash were “banged up,” no serious injuries occurred.

The Niles Police and Fire Departments, Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service and Clark’s Towing responded to the crash.