No injuries reported in two-vehicle Niles crash

Published 3:48 pm Monday, March 14, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue.

According to the Niles Police Department, a vehicle traveling northbound did not see a vehicle approaching westbound, resulting in a collision. Airbags were deployed in each vehicle and while those involved in the crash were “banged up,” no serious injuries occurred.

The Niles Police and Fire Departments, Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service and Clark’s Towing responded to the crash.

More News

Man responsible for string of Berrien County home invasions sentenced to prison

SMC Psi Beta inducts four new nembers

Sheriff’s Department responds to pair of Milton Township crashes

Local swimmers shine in YMCA conference, state meets

Print Article