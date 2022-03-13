Sheriff’s Department responds to pair of Milton Township crashes

EDWARDSBURG — Icy roads may be at fault for a at least one of two Milton Township cashes Saturday night.

A patch of ic e may have been the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Milton Township Saturday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to investigate a two-vehicle personal injury accident at approximately 6:30 p.m. March 12 on Redfield Street west of Conrad Road.

Initial investigation shows that 31-year-old White Pigeon resident, Kyle Mays, was traveling east on Redfield Street when he lost control of his vehicle due to a patch of ice. Mays’ vehicle turned sideways and went into the westbound lane of traffic, where he was stuck by the vehicle traveling west on Redfield Street.

The driver of the second vehicle was a 17-year-old Granger resident. Passengers in the second vehicle included three other teenagers from Granger.

Mays was evaluated on scene and transported to Elkhart General Hospital by Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service emergency medical personnel, for non-life-threatening injuries. Gerard was also evaluated by SMCAS personnel, but family chose to transport him to the hospital. Seatbelts were worn and air bags were deployed. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Assisting agencies in this crash were Ontwa Township Fire Department and SMCAS.

At approximately 8 p.m., deputies were called to investigate a single-vehicle personal injury accident on May Street east of Brush Road in Milton Township.

Initial investigation shows that 18-year-old South Bend, Indiana resident, Savannah Grady, was traveling west on Brush Road, when she swerved to miss a deer and lost control of her vehicle. Grady’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Grady was evaluated on scene by SMCAS emergency medical personnel and transported to St. Joesph Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Seatbelts were worn and air bags were deployed. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Assisting agencies in this crash were Edwardsburg Fire Department and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service SMCAS.