Eddies win first district title since 2015

CONSTANTINE — For the first time in in seven years, the Edwardsburg boys basketball team brought home a district championship.

The last time the Eddies were district champions, the Michigan High School Athletic Association still played in classes. Edwardsburg defeated Sturgis 50-46 to win the Class B title at Coldwater High School.

The Eddies advanced to the Class B Regional semifinals at Comstock High School where they were defeated by Benton Harbor 66-61.

For veteran Head Coach Steve Wright, it was the third title in his nine years at the helm of the Edwardsburg program. The Eddies also won the 2014 and 2015 district championships.

Winning the Division 2 title Friday night was no small feat for the Eddies, who had to play a pair of Wolverine Conference teams they had already faced twice during the regular season. Edwardsburg (15-7) survived a last-second shot that hit the rim in the semifinals in its 47-46 victory over South Division foe Niles.

In the championship game, the Eddies took on Vicksburg, a team it had defeated in a pair of Wolverine Conference non-divisional contests which they won by a blowout (66-46) and a nail-biter (55-52).

Friday night’s game was a blowout as Edwardsburg, after trailing 10-9 at the end of one quarter, outscored the Bulldogs 38-15 over the final three quarters for a 48-25 win and a spot in Monday night’s Division 2 Regional semifinal against Parchment (22-1) at Three Rivers High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

After outscoring the Bulldogs 15-6 in the second quarter, the Eddies continued their roll in the second half. Edwardsburg led 32-23 heading into the fourth quarter where it outscored Vicksburg 16-2.

Jake Moore led the Eddies with a game-high 17 points, while Luke Stowasser added 11 points.

Grand Anderson was the lone Bulldog (8-15) to reach double digits as he finished with 12 points.