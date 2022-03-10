Niles hires new varsity volleyball coach

NILES — A Niles volleyball assistant has been promoted to the rank of head coach.

Niles Community Schools’ athletic department has announced the appointment of Sam Zimmerman as the new Niles High School girls’ varsity volleyball coach. Zimmerman served as an assistant varsity volleyball coach at Niles High School for the past 4 years before transitioning to her new role.

“Sam is a standout athlete herself, and with her leadership skills both in and out of the classroom, I am confident that she will be an incredible leader for Niles Athletics and make our Vikings proud,” said Matt Brawley, Athletic Director at Niles Community Schools. “I’m very excited for the future of our volleyball program with Sam at the helm.”

Zimmerman, a first-grade teacher at Howard-Ellis Elementary School, is a Niles High School alumna, graduating in 2008. She studied elementary education and childhood development at Central Michigan University, where she walked on to the women’s volleyball team and played until she graduated in 2013.

Once back at Niles Community Schools, Zimmerman coached the freshman volleyball team for four years, before transitioning to the assistant varsity volleyball coach position. During this time, Zimmerman helped lead the team to the Elite Eight in the district conference. She is already setting goals for next season, including winning district, conference, and regionals championships.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the Niles High School girls’ volleyball team, and I am confident that we will be able to excel together,” said Zimmerman. “This group of students constantly inspires me with their prowess in the classroom and on the court. I cannot wait to get started and see what we can do next season.”

To learn more about Niles Community School’ athletic programs, or to enroll your child in the district, visit NilesSchools.org.