False fire alarm at Niles school

NILES — A faulty fire alarm resulted in the evacuation of Ring Lardner Middle School Thursday afternoon.

According to Niles Community Schools, a fire alarm sounded off at approximately 2:15 p.m. near the end of the school day.

The Niles Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene but found no trace of an active fire. The building had been evacuated and after confirming no danger was present, fire officials cleared the scene. Staff went back inside and because the incident took place so close to the dismissal bell, students were allowed to go home.

Nobody was injured during the incident. The district confirmed it was a faulty fire alarm and that nobody pulled a fire alarm.