Dowagiac Schools report possible threat from student

DOWAGIAC — After learning of a possible threat from a student early this morning, a local school district has taken action.

Around 6:30 a.m., Dowagiac Union Schools leadership learned of “alarming comments” made by a Dowagiac Middle School student to another student on social media. According to the school, local law enforcement was notified, an officer was dispatched to the home of the student and the student was not allowed to ride the bus or attend school.

“As we were able to take these actions before school started, it was determined that we are in a low threat assessment currently and students are safe at school,” said Superintendent Jonathan Whan, in a letter to parents. “Threats or threatening behavior have no place in our schools or community. As an important reminder, threats of any nature are against the District Code of Conduct and can lead to very serious consequences and possible legal penalties.”

According to Whan, law enforcement and school officials continue to investigate this incident, and the school is offering support for students.

“Dowagiac Union Schools counseling staff are available to assist students who may deal with the anxiety of this event. If your child, is need of assistance or if you have questions about support, please reach out to your school building,” he said, in the letter to parents. “We appreciate the support of our community, the Dowagiac Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department in dealing with and moving forward from this challenging situation.”

The district also provided a link for anonymous tips about criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools. To submit a tip, visit michigan.gov/ok2say/.