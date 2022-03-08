S-W-E-E-P: Edwardsburg dominates county spelling bee

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Ryan Yuenger

DOWAGIAC — Words and letters buzzed through the halls of Southwestern Michigan College on Friday, as students in one local school district spelled their way to the top.

Edwardsburg Public Schools swept first place in all team and individual competitions at the 38th annual Cass County Spelling Bee at the Dowagiac campus of SMC. The Eddies took home the overall title, with Cassopolis taking second place, Dowagiac earning third and Marcellus finishing fourth.

In total, 21 students from Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Marcellus competed. The event was sponsored by Heritage Southwest ISD, and the winners are listed below:

 

Individual Competition

1) Nolan Tighe, 8th grade, Edwardsburg

2) Rowan McLachlan, 8th grade, Edwardsburg

3) Sarah Adams, 8th grade, Edwardsburg

4) Waylon Yakel, 8th grade, Cassopolis

4) Logan Summy, 7th grade, Edwardsburg

 

4th Grade Individual

1) Nathan Wagner, Edwardsburg

2) Navy Schultz, Edwardsburg

3) Harper Miller, Edwardsburg

4) Evan Mikosz, Edwardsburg

 

8th Grade Team

1) Edwardsburg

1) Cassopolis

3) Marcellus

4) Dowagiac

 

7th Grade Team

1) Edwardsburg

2) Dowagiac

3) Marcellus

4) Cassopolis

 

6th Grade Team

1) Edwardsburg

2) Cassopolis

3) Marcellus

4) Dowagiac

 

5th Grade Team

1) Edwardsburg

2) Dowagiac

3) Cassopolis

4) Marcellus

 

4th Grade Team

1) Edwardsburg

2) Dowagiac

3) Marcellus

4) Cassopolis

