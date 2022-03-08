S-W-E-E-P: Edwardsburg dominates county spelling bee
Published 9:00 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Words and letters buzzed through the halls of Southwestern Michigan College on Friday, as students in one local school district spelled their way to the top.
Edwardsburg Public Schools swept first place in all team and individual competitions at the 38th annual Cass County Spelling Bee at the Dowagiac campus of SMC. The Eddies took home the overall title, with Cassopolis taking second place, Dowagiac earning third and Marcellus finishing fourth.
In total, 21 students from Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Marcellus competed. The event was sponsored by Heritage Southwest ISD, and the winners are listed below:
Individual Competition
1) Nolan Tighe, 8th grade, Edwardsburg
2) Rowan McLachlan, 8th grade, Edwardsburg
3) Sarah Adams, 8th grade, Edwardsburg
4) Waylon Yakel, 8th grade, Cassopolis
4) Logan Summy, 7th grade, Edwardsburg
4th Grade Individual
1) Nathan Wagner, Edwardsburg
2) Navy Schultz, Edwardsburg
3) Harper Miller, Edwardsburg
4) Evan Mikosz, Edwardsburg
8th Grade Team
1) Edwardsburg
1) Cassopolis
3) Marcellus
4) Dowagiac
7th Grade Team
1) Edwardsburg
2) Dowagiac
3) Marcellus
4) Cassopolis
6th Grade Team
1) Edwardsburg
2) Cassopolis
3) Marcellus
4) Dowagiac
5th Grade Team
1) Edwardsburg
2) Dowagiac
3) Cassopolis
4) Marcellus
4th Grade Team
1) Edwardsburg
2) Dowagiac
3) Marcellus
4) Cassopolis