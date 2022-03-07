Public invited to conservation open house in Berrien County

BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County residents interested in the county’s conservation efforts are invited to an open house later this month.

The Conservation Open House will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Countryside Academy, 4800 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor. The public is invited to meet conservation staff and ask questions. The program is free, and organizers said it will be an exciting opportunity to learn about the natural resource programs offered in Berrien County. Topics of agriculture, sustainability, the environment and more will be addressed.

More than a dozen other organizations will be in attendance, including Friends of the St. Joseph River, Two Rivers Coalition, Sarett Nature Center, MSU Extension, Berrien County Farm Bureau, Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, Chikaming Open Lands, West Michigan Sustainable Business, Berrien County Parks, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, Harbor Country Hikers, National Grape Cooperative, Countryside FFA, Friends of Berrien County Trails, the SW x SW Corner Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, Michigan Department of Natural Resources-Parks and Recreation Division/Warren Dunes State Park, and the Berrien County Conservation District.

At 7 p.m., the district will award the Farmer of the Year and Environmental Stewardship awards.

Questions about this event can be directed to the conservation district manager at (269) 471-9111, ext. 3.