Niles’ Phillips misses qualifying for championship round by one spot

CANTON — It was déjà vu all over again for the Niles boys bowling team Saturday.

The Vikings missed qualifying as a team for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Bowling Championships by one spot at the regional Feb. 25. Niles advanced one individual bowler to the state finals this past weekend at the Super Bowl in Canton.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, the same fate awaited junior Trenton Phillips, who missed qualifying for the championship round by one spot and 10 pins.

The top 16 bowlers advance following the first six games rolled Saturday morning. Phillips finished with 1,234, including a high game of 250. Cadillac’s Dylan Vermilyea, a senior, finished with 1,244 pins, including a high game of 245, to grab the 16th and final spot.

Vermilyea was eliminate in the first match of the championship round.

Division 3

The Brandywine girls team, which captured the Division 3 District championship the previous weekend, did not advance out of the qualifying block at the state finals at the JAX60 in Jackson.

The top eight teams advanced to the championship round. Shepherd earned the eighth and final spot with a total of 2,734 pins after six Baker Games and two regular games during qualifying.

The Bobcats finished 14th with 2,550 total pins.

On Saturday, Brandywine senior Natalia Adams finished 28th in the qualifying block, which was not good enough to advance. Adams finished with 1.007 total pins after the six qualifying games.