Judy K. Moore, of Dowagiac

Judy K. Moore, 78, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac.

A Celebration of life service will be held at noon Friday, March 11, 2022, at Victory Tabernacle Church, 608 Middle Crossing Rd., Dowagiac, with Pastor Bob Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, from 11:00AM until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions in Judy’s name may be made to the family in care of, Kathy Moore. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Judy was born April 9, 1943, in Mishawaka, Ind., to Edgar and Mary (Frazier) Gant. On November 22, 1961, she married the love of her life, Wesley Moore in Dowagiac. Judy had a strong faith in God and was a life-long active member at Victory Tabernacle Church in Dowagiac. She was involved in many church activities over the years, singing in the choir and had recently received an award for reading the bible 4 times in a year. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, puzzles and going to garage sales. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Judy is survived by her children, Daniel (Lori) Moore, Mark (Renee) Moore, Linda (Willie) Martin, Kathy Moore, and Tina Moore; 12 grandchildren, 18, great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Strange, Nancy Perkins, Betty Bronson and Robert Gant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley Moore; son, John Moore; and siblings, Marilyn Dansker, Ruth Crocker, Edgar Gant, Jr., Edward Gant, James Gant, John Gant, Carolyn Gant and Bill Gant.