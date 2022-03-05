Six area wrestlers place at individual state wrestling finals

DETROIT — Led by Dowagiac senior Jordan Simpson, six wrestlers in the Leader Publications coverage area placed at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual State Championship at Ford Field Saturday.

Simpson finished fourth at 112 pounds in Division 3 after being pinned by Drew Hansen of Gladston in 2:29. Simpson, who ends his Chieftain career with 153 victories, reached the consolation finals with a win by injury default in the semifinals.

Buchanan’s Kaitlynn Walter finished fourth at 190 pounds in the MHSAA Girls Individual Championships.

Walter reached the consolation finals with a 7-6 victory over Kaia Schenk, of Kenowa Hills.

Ubly’s Haylee Arlitt pinned Walter in 42 seconds in the third-place match.

Brandywine played three out of the four wrestlers it took to the Division 4 finals.

Gavin Schoff led the way with a fifth-place finish. Schoff pinned Iron Mountain’s Mason Kivi in 3:34 at 152 pounds.

Philip McLaurin finished seventh at 215 pounds as he won by major decision over St. Louis’ Ben Dousuah, 11-3.

Maddison Ward finished seventh in the girls’ 155-pound division as she pinned Clinton’s Leanne Mercier.

In Division 2, Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina finished eighth after being pinned by Bay City John Glenn’s Garett Forgash in 2:24 at 171 pounds.

Division 2

171

Consolation Round 3

Ben Triola (Fenton) d. Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) 2-1 (tiebreaker)

Seventh Place Match

Garett Forgash (Bay City John Glenn) p. Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) 2:24

Division 3

112

Consolation Semifinals

Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac) wins by injury default

Third Place Match

Drew Hansen (Gladstone) p. Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac) 2:29

Division 4

152

Consolation Round 3

Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Joey Calhoun (Gabriel Richard) 0:39

Consolation Semifinals

Calix Campbell (Hudson) d. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 4-3

Fifth Place Match

Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Mason Kivi (Iron Mountain) 3:34

215

Consolation Round 3

Grady Iobe (Union City) p. Philip McLaurin (Brandywine) 3:00

Seventh Place Match

Philip McLaurin (Brandywine) m.d. Ben Dousuah (St. Louis) 11-3

Girls MHSAA Championships

155

Consolation Round 3

Keaton Hood (Westland) d. Maddison Ward (Brandywine) 2-1

Seventh Place Match

Maddison Ward (Brandywine) p. Leanne Mercier (Clinton) 3:33

190

Consolation Semifinals

Kaitlynne Walter (Buchanan) d. Kaia Schenk (Kenowa Hills) 7-6

Third Place Match

Haylee Arlitt (Ubly) p. Kaitlynne Walter (Buchanan) 0:42