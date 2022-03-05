Margaret Kay Young, of Niles

Margaret Kay Young “Nana,” of Niles, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. She was born in Marcellus on June 1, 1947, to Paul and Mary Westgate, who preceded her in death, along with her brother John. Her husband, John Young also preceded her in death.

Margaret hopped on a motorcycle and married John Norman Young on Feb. 19, 1972, in Florida, where she met her lifelong friend, Lovie Carter and welcomed her only child, Alison (David) Welker. Margaret was always surrounded by her grandchildren, Jessica Sisk, Rebecca (Michael) Taylor, Jarod (Kenzie) Blankenship and Ethan Welker; also her great-grandchildren, Airi, Keihlen, Skylah, Calliope Kay, Dixyn, Bella, Alex and another on the way!

Marge was an avid bowler with her Aunt Shirley and her mother Mary, she was also an avid card player with her cousin Nacey and with Shirley and Mary.

Cremation has taken place and the family has chosen to have a private ceremony at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.