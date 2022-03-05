Billie Jean Purdy, of Niles

Billie Jean Purdy, 84 of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital Niles on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Billie Jean was born on Dec. 4, 1937, in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Tom W. and Leeola (Campbell) Jones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her children; Linda Jean Chubb and Roger Eugene Yates and sisters; Nancy Adams, Yvone Chubb, Jeanne Wilson, Geraldine Jones and her brother, Harold Conner.

Billie Jean is survived by her children; Don Yates, Jr. of Three Rivers, MI, Steven Yates of Smyrna, TN, Kathleen (Bob) Peterson of Niles, grandchildren; Samantha Yates, Jose Moser, Jr., Ricky Moser, Shelly Yates great grandchildren; Damian and Lane Esarey and Dixie. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Billie Jean was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She had been a Bookkeeper for Don Yates & Associates Accounting in South Bend for many years. She had also previously worked at Bendix Automotive and Sheller Globe.

Billie Jean enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. She was an accomplished seamstress. Billie Jean even made the wedding dress for one of her daughters. She also volunteered at the Animal Control in Cassopolis. She would play Bingo in her spare time and occasionally could be found Bartending. All who knew her, were aware of her love the Dallas Cowboys.

Visitation for Billie will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 203 North Lincoln Avenue, Niles. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles has been entrusted with the services.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorials in Billie Jean’s name may be made to the Cass County Animal Control 323 M-62 Cassopolis, MI 49031.