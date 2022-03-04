Dowagiac’s Simpson gets 150th career victory as six area wrestlers win in the consolation round

DETROIT — All 10 wrestlers in the Leader Publications coverage area remained alive in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual State Wrestling Tournament after the first consolation round at Ford Field in Detroit.

All six wrestlers who dropped their opening-round matches, rebounded to win their first consolation bout of the two-day tournament, led by Dowagiac senior Jordan Simpson, who earned his 150th career victory.

Consolation round 1

DIVISION 2

112: Conner Pickens (Niles) d. Clay Cook (Lake Fenton) 8-4.

152: Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) m.d. over Brennan Parent (Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice) 11-0.

DIVISION 3

112: Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac) injury default over Alex Russo (Grant).

130: Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) d. Cayden Remainder (Freeland) 8-6.

DIVISION 4

112: Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) d. Andruska Boorman (Addison) 3-0.

152: Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Logan Miles (Bad Axe) :39.