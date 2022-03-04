Dowagiac’s Simpson gets 150th career victory as six area wrestlers win in the consolation round

Published 4:47 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Staff Report

Jordan Simpson picked up his 150th career victory as he won his consolation round match at the state finals in Detroit. (Leader file photo)

DETROIT — All 10 wrestlers in the Leader Publications coverage area remained alive in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual State Wrestling Tournament after the first consolation round at Ford Field in Detroit.

All six wrestlers who dropped their opening-round matches, rebounded to win their first consolation bout of the two-day tournament, led by Dowagiac senior Jordan Simpson, who earned his 150th career victory.

Consolation round 1
DIVISION 2
112: Conner Pickens (Niles) d. Clay Cook (Lake Fenton) 8-4.
152: Julian Means-Flewellen (Niles) m.d. over Brennan Parent (Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice) 11-0.
DIVISION 3
112: Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac) injury default over Alex Russo (Grant).
130: Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) d. Cayden Remainder (Freeland) 8-6.
DIVISION 4
112: Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) d. Andruska Boorman (Addison) 3-0.
152: Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) p. Logan Miles (Bad Axe) :39.

More Sports

Four wrestlers win opening matches at state finals

Midwest Energy & Communications partners with SMC athletics

UPDATED: Daily Data: Friday, March 4

Bucks top Bobcats in overtime; Rangers fall to Panthers

Print Article