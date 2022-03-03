Cassopolis approves cannabis event at fairgrounds

CASSOPOLIS — The county fairgrounds just got a little bit greener.

At a special meeting Monday, Feb. 28 the Cassopolis Village Council approved a resolution to allow LRS3, LLC to host a cannabis event at the Cass County Fairgrounds this summer.

According to state filings with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory affairs, the company is licensed as a Cannabis Event Organizer under the names Leddrew Smith and Ashton Stewart, of Cassopolis.

In other business, the council approved a Michigan Department of Transportation contract for the N. O’Keefe St. Reconstruction. The village has received grant funding to finish Phase 2 of the reconstruction, which includes re-pavement.

Council also held a public hearing regarding the creation of an Industrial Development District at the SMART Park.

“We had one resident who came and expressed his concern – it was more of a question – to make sure the village makes the correct decision on that,” said Village Clerk Tonia Betty. “We’ve been in conversations with him regarding the tax abatement process.”

Following the hearing, the council approved the creation of the IDD.

“Pretty much what that means is that any owner that is coming to do business there and wants to build there can request a tax abatement from the village,” Betty said. “The district has to be set up before that can happen.”

In July 2021, international company Hydro Aluminum Metals signed a letter of intent to acquire acreage and build an aluminum recycling plant at the SMART Park.