Man killed in Cass County crash

Published 7:55 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By Staff Report

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department was called to investigate a single-vehicle personal injury crash near the intersection of Calvin Hill Street and Turpin Road in Jefferson Township at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

There, they learned William Jones, 36, of Cassopolis, was traveling south on Turpin Road when he failed to negotiate the curve. His vehicle went off the roadway and struck an embankment. Jones was ejected from the vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

