Dowagiac students named local essay contest winners

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Middle School eighth-grade students participated in the 53rd annual America & Me Essay Contest, writing essays about their personal Michigan heroes – showing how friends, family and community members have made a positive, lasting difference in their lives.

Haley Henry was selected as the top essay in the contest, and will advance to the statewide competition for a chance at winning $1,000. Mya Vazquez earned second place among Dowagiac students. Both students earned certificates for their achievement. Henry’s name will also be engraved on a plaque for permanent display in the school.

“Haley should take great pride in advancing to the state level competition,” reads a release from contest sponsor Farm Bureau Insurance. The essays were written in November, and were then read and selected by English teacher Denise Stockwell, as well as other DMS staff.

Started in 1968 and open to all Michigan eighth grade students, the America & Me Essay Contest encourages Michigan youngsters to explore the greatness of America and its people. Farm Bureau Insurance sponsored the competition, and local agent Jeff Neumann submitted the essays for judging by the statewide panel. A team of finalist judges, including a top Michigan government official as well as the sponsoring teachers of last year’s top two statewide winners, will determine the winners.

The statewide winners, who will be announced in April, will each receive a plaque, a medallion and a cash award of $1,000. Farm Bureau Insurance will also be presenting each top ten statewide school with a $1,000 check, along with an additional $500 if the school was sponsored by a Farm Bureau Insurance agent.

The traditional annual America & Me Essay Contest Awards Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Lansing. The top 10 students and their teachers from across the state will be invited to participate in the day-long group recognitions.

Several thousand eighth-grade students from nearly 200 Michigan schools participated in the contest.