Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 26
Published 11:59 pm Friday, February 25, 2022
BOWLING
Division 3 Regional
At Joey Armadillo’s, Niles
Girls Team Qualifiers
Brandywine 3,179
Jonesville 3,125
Olivet 3,113
Brandywine Results
Baker Games
1: 182, 2. 174, 3. 132, 4. 140, 5. 132, 6. 136
Regular Games
1: 754, 2: 744, 3: 785
Boys Team Qualifiers
Jonesville 3,785
Coloma 3,529
Napoleon 3,451
Brandywine Results
Baker Games
1: 172, 2: 149, 3: 136, 4: 172, 5: 172, 6. 169
Regular Games
1: 769. 2: 790, 3: 643, Total: 3,172
Division 2 Regional
At Spectrum Lanes, Wyoming
Boys Team Qualifiers
Allegan 3,623
Grand Rapids Christian 3,516
Thornapple-Kellogg 3,462
Niles Results
Baker Games
1: 132, 2: 190, 3: 144, 4: 104, 5: 171, 6: 197
Regular Games
1: 824, 2: 763, 3: 891, Total: 3,416
Girls Team Qualifiers
Wayland 3,309
Hastings 3,193
Allegan 3,190
Niles Results
Baker Games
1:130, 2: 110, 3: 125, 4: 155, 5: 91, 6: 122
Regular Games
1: 625, 2: 669, 3: 608, Total: 2,635
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 82, WHITE PIGEON 57
At Cassopolis
WHITE PIGEON 57
Dylan Carper 11, Caleb Lane 5, Chris Jackson 19, Isaiah Lane 10, Todd Hollingsworth 3, Daniel Jackson 5, Wesley Roberts 4. TOTALS: 21 8-11 57
CASSOPOLIS 82
Davion Goins 7, Malachi Ward 1, Daeton Gillam 26, Cole Millirans 6, Daishean Jamison 6, Reggie Hart 17, Logan Pflug 4, R.J. Drews 9, Jermaine Williams 6. TOTALS: 32 6-12 82
White Pigeon 10 19 36 57
Cassopolis 21 41 58 82
3-point baskets: White Pigeon 7 (Carper 3, Lane 2, Hollingsworth, D. Jackson ), Cassopolis 12 (Gillam 6, Hart 3, Goins, Drews, Millirans). Total fouls (fouled out): White Pigeon 12 (C. Jackson), Cassopolis 10. Varsity records: White Pigeon 10-8, 10-7 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 15-4, 15-2 Southwest 10
BRANDYWINE 61, SOUTH HAVEN 41
At South Haven
BRANDYWINE 61
Jamier Palmer 11, Carson Knapp 11, Tyler Deming 2, Jeramiah Palmer 8, Michael Palmer 6, Nate Orr 15, Connor Dye 6, Kevin Roberts 2. TOTALS: 19 19-31 61
SOUTH HAVEN 41
Demonta Hudson 8, Ray Parks 15, Carson Rooker 1, Damon Jackson 15, Elliott Williamson 2, Justin Frazier 0. TOTALS: 16 7-15 41
Brandywine 11 20 48 61
South Haven 7 22 34 41
3-point baskets: Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Jamier Palmer, Orr), South Haven 2 (Hudson 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 15, South Haven 23 (Frazier). Varsity records: Brandywine 13-4, 5-1 BCS Red Division; South Haven 4-14; 0-5 BCS Red Division
THREE RIVERS 60, NILES 51
At Three Rivers
NILES 51
George Pullen 0, Casey Marlin 2, Anthony Brady 12, Jordan Edwards 3, Kimoni McClean 3, Mike Phillips 10, Austin Bradley 0, Dimetrius Butler 7, Jayson Johnson 10, Elijah Hester 4. TOTALS: 19 5-11 51
THREE RIVERS 60
Angelo Hausmainis 13, Caleb Quake 9, Connor Quake 6, Drew Brown 17, Garron Gahan 15. TOTALS: 24 8-13 60
Niles 9 20 37 51
Three Rivers 13 28 47 60
3-point baskets: Niles 8 (Brady 4, Johnson 2, Phillips 2), Three Rivers 4 (Connor Quake 2, Caleb Quake, Brown). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (none), Three Rivers 14 (none). Varsity records: Niles 6-13, 1-7 Wolverine Conference South Division; Three Rivers 11-8, 5-3 Wolverine Conference South Division
EDWARDSBURG 49, STURGIS 44
At Sturgis
EDWARDSBURG 49
Zach Bartxz 0, Jacob Pegura 8, Brendan Madison 0, Mason Crist 7, Owen Eberlein 2, Jake Moore 10, Luke Stowasser 11, Isaac Merrill 8, Brendan Byce 3, Matt Anders 0. TOTALS: 20 5-8 49
STURGIS 44
Ian Smith 6, Austin Sanford 0, Hayden Goodman 4, Eleazer Dufarski 0, Jacob Thompson 15,
Grady Miller 0, J.J. Smith 17, Sam Rehm 2, Connor Strudwick 0. TOTALS: 17 8-10 44
Edwardsburg 12 22 31 49
Sturgis 14 24 36 44
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Crist, Moore 2, Byce), Sturgis 2 (Smith 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 16 (none), Sturgis 14 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 13-5, 6-2 Wolverine South; Sturgis 8-10, 3-5 Wolverine South
DOWAGIAC 55, PAW PAW 46
At Paw Paw
DOWAGIAC 55
Cole Weller 6, Ethan Hannapel 2, Mason Peck 6, Henry Weller 31, Ado Geagan 2, Keshawn Russell 0, Logan Wallace 0, Ben Klann 4, Johnnie Cole 4. TOTALS: 23 4-7 55
PAW PAW 46
Joe Miller 4, Ashton Toliver 22, Max Crawford 6, Tyler Southworth 3, Cullen Sylvester 0, Carter Plannger 2, Bryson Marinich 0, B. LeClear 0, Dennis Strey 9. TOTALS: 19 5-11 46
Dowagiac 19 26 39 55
Paw Paw 9 18 28 46
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (H. Weller 5), Paw Paw 3 (Toliver 2, Southworth. Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 13 (none), Paw Paw 9 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 11-8, 2-17