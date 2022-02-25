Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 26

BOWLING

Division 3 Regional

At Joey Armadillo’s, Niles

Girls Team Qualifiers

Brandywine 3,179

Jonesville 3,125

Olivet 3,113

Brandywine Results

Baker Games

1: 182, 2. 174, 3. 132, 4. 140, 5. 132, 6. 136

Regular Games

1: 754, 2: 744, 3: 785

Boys Team Qualifiers

Jonesville 3,785

Coloma 3,529

Napoleon 3,451

Brandywine Results

Baker Games

1: 172, 2: 149, 3: 136, 4: 172, 5: 172, 6. 169

Regular Games

1: 769. 2: 790, 3: 643, Total: 3,172

Division 2 Regional

At Spectrum Lanes, Wyoming

Boys Team Qualifiers

Allegan 3,623

Grand Rapids Christian 3,516

Thornapple-Kellogg 3,462

Niles Results

Baker Games

1: 132, 2: 190, 3: 144, 4: 104, 5: 171, 6: 197

Regular Games

1: 824, 2: 763, 3: 891, Total: 3,416

Girls Team Qualifiers

Wayland 3,309

Hastings 3,193

Allegan 3,190

Niles Results

Baker Games

1:130, 2: 110, 3: 125, 4: 155, 5: 91, 6: 122

Regular Games

1: 625, 2: 669, 3: 608, Total: 2,635

BOYS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 82, WHITE PIGEON 57

At Cassopolis

WHITE PIGEON 57

Dylan Carper 11, Caleb Lane 5, Chris Jackson 19, Isaiah Lane 10, Todd Hollingsworth 3, Daniel Jackson 5, Wesley Roberts 4. TOTALS: 21 8-11 57

CASSOPOLIS 82

Davion Goins 7, Malachi Ward 1, Daeton Gillam 26, Cole Millirans 6, Daishean Jamison 6, Reggie Hart 17, Logan Pflug 4, R.J. Drews 9, Jermaine Williams 6. TOTALS: 32 6-12 82

White Pigeon 10 19 36 57

Cassopolis 21 41 58 82

3-point baskets: White Pigeon 7 (Carper 3, Lane 2, Hollingsworth, D. Jackson ), Cassopolis 12 (Gillam 6, Hart 3, Goins, Drews, Millirans). Total fouls (fouled out): White Pigeon 12 (C. Jackson), Cassopolis 10. Varsity records: White Pigeon 10-8, 10-7 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 15-4, 15-2 Southwest 10

BRANDYWINE 61, SOUTH HAVEN 41

At South Haven

BRANDYWINE 61

Jamier Palmer 11, Carson Knapp 11, Tyler Deming 2, Jeramiah Palmer 8, Michael Palmer 6, Nate Orr 15, Connor Dye 6, Kevin Roberts 2. TOTALS: 19 19-31 61

SOUTH HAVEN 41

Demonta Hudson 8, Ray Parks 15, Carson Rooker 1, Damon Jackson 15, Elliott Williamson 2, Justin Frazier 0. TOTALS: 16 7-15 41

Brandywine 11 20 48 61

South Haven 7 22 34 41

3-point baskets: Brandywine 4 (Knapp 2, Jamier Palmer, Orr), South Haven 2 (Hudson 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 15, South Haven 23 (Frazier). Varsity records: Brandywine 13-4, 5-1 BCS Red Division; South Haven 4-14; 0-5 BCS Red Division

THREE RIVERS 60, NILES 51

At Three Rivers

NILES 51

George Pullen 0, Casey Marlin 2, Anthony Brady 12, Jordan Edwards 3, Kimoni McClean 3, Mike Phillips 10, Austin Bradley 0, Dimetrius Butler 7, Jayson Johnson 10, Elijah Hester 4. TOTALS: 19 5-11 51

THREE RIVERS 60

Angelo Hausmainis 13, Caleb Quake 9, Connor Quake 6, Drew Brown 17, Garron Gahan 15. TOTALS: 24 8-13 60

Niles 9 20 37 51

Three Rivers 13 28 47 60

3-point baskets: Niles 8 (Brady 4, Johnson 2, Phillips 2), Three Rivers 4 (Connor Quake 2, Caleb Quake, Brown). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (none), Three Rivers 14 (none). Varsity records: Niles 6-13, 1-7 Wolverine Conference South Division; Three Rivers 11-8, 5-3 Wolverine Conference South Division

EDWARDSBURG 49, STURGIS 44

At Sturgis

EDWARDSBURG 49

Zach Bartxz 0, Jacob Pegura 8, Brendan Madison 0, Mason Crist 7, Owen Eberlein 2, Jake Moore 10, Luke Stowasser 11, Isaac Merrill 8, Brendan Byce 3, Matt Anders 0. TOTALS: 20 5-8 49

STURGIS 44

Ian Smith 6, Austin Sanford 0, Hayden Goodman 4, Eleazer Dufarski 0, Jacob Thompson 15,

Grady Miller 0, J.J. Smith 17, Sam Rehm 2, Connor Strudwick 0. TOTALS: 17 8-10 44

Edwardsburg 12 22 31 49

Sturgis 14 24 36 44

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 4 (Crist, Moore 2, Byce), Sturgis 2 (Smith 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 16 (none), Sturgis 14 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 13-5, 6-2 Wolverine South; Sturgis 8-10, 3-5 Wolverine South

DOWAGIAC 55, PAW PAW 46

At Paw Paw

DOWAGIAC 55

Cole Weller 6, Ethan Hannapel 2, Mason Peck 6, Henry Weller 31, Ado Geagan 2, Keshawn Russell 0, Logan Wallace 0, Ben Klann 4, Johnnie Cole 4. TOTALS: 23 4-7 55

PAW PAW 46

Joe Miller 4, Ashton Toliver 22, Max Crawford 6, Tyler Southworth 3, Cullen Sylvester 0, Carter Plannger 2, Bryson Marinich 0, B. LeClear 0, Dennis Strey 9. TOTALS: 19 5-11 46

Dowagiac 19 26 39 55

Paw Paw 9 18 28 46

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (H. Weller 5), Paw Paw 3 (Toliver 2, Southworth. Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 13 (none), Paw Paw 9 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 11-8, 2-17