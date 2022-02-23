Police identify vehicle of interest in fatal hit-and-run

NILES TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau on Wednesday identified a vehicle of interest that may be associated with the Feb. 20 traffic crash that killed pedestrian Monica Clubb, of Niles. Pictures of a black vehicle, possibly a Jeep Compass or other unknown smaller SUV, were identified by the department. The vehicle appeared at the scene shortly after first responders arrived and then left.

According to police, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call near South Third and Brooks streets in Niles Township after Clubb was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning . Clubb was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the owner or occupant to please contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 269-983-7111 ext. 7224, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).