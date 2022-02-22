16th annual Niles Bowl for a Cure raises $20,000 for cancer awareness, research

NILES — Dozens of Niles community members descended upon Joey Armadillos Saturday to show their support for cancer victims and research with their attendance and with their wallets.

The Niles Four Flags United States Bowling Congress’ 16th annual Niles Bowl for a Cure event raised $20,000 according to event coordinator Chris Marlin.

“It went great,” she said. “With the lower attendance, I thought we wouldn’t even come close to what we made in previous years but it turned out fantastic. I was amazed at all the people that came together.”

Those who attended participated in three games of nine-pin, no-tap bowling. A raffle and auction also took place. Marlin was impressed with the result considering attendance was down this year. She said this year’s event brought in roughly 200 participants total, with 70 participating in the 11 a.m. slot and roughly 140 in the 3 p.m. slot.

“The first shift was pretty quiet,” she said. “In the second shift, we had about 100 preregistered and about 40 registered the day of as we tried to fit them in. It was packed. People came together to buy stuff and bid.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Michigan Susan G. Komen Foundation for prevention and research in local Michigan counties. The money donated will help fund things like mammograms for the under insured or people with no insurance. Mammograms can detect breast cancer seven years before a lump is noticed. Men can also develop breast cancer but instances are rare.

Including this year’s total, the Niles Four Flags USBC has raised more than $239,500 for the cause. Each year, the event provides survivors in attendance with a handmade gift. This year’s gift was a “Survivor” canvas recipients can hang on a wall.

“They loved it,” Marlin said. “We don’t have a lot of survivors show up but that’s the reason we do this is to have survivors. We always congratulate them and thank them for still being here.”

Marlin was quick to heap praise on her 16-member volunteer staff that made sure the event ran smoothly.

“They come together every year and are amazing at what they do,” she said. The day of the event, everyone has to pitch in. My team is the one making it happen every year.”

Marlin and her volunteers are thankful for the community’s support.

“There isn’t an event like this anywhere I know of,” she said. “It’s just great seeing everyone come together like this for a great cause.”