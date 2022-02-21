Single vehicle rollover on Marcellus Highway

Published 10:59 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Staff Report

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Marcellus Highway east of Gards Prairie in Volinia Township Saturday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Marcellus Highway east of Gards Prairie in Volinia Township Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, the crash occurred at 4:18 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation shows that the vehicle was operated by Austin Glen Hiser, 25, of Marcellus. Hiser was east bound on Marcellus Highway when he lost control of his vehicle while passing another motorist. Hiser’s vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and struck an American Electric Power pole, breaking it away from the ground.

Hiser was able to get his passengers safely from the vehicle.

Karly Simpson, 23, of Marcellus, was a passenger and was taken to Bronson Hospital for evaluation as she is 34 weeks along in her pregnancy. Also in the vehicle was Hiser and Simpson’s daughter, Charlotte Hiser, 4, who was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. Seat belts and a child restraint seat were utilized in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Wayne Township Fire and Pride Care Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

 

