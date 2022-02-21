Roundup: Rangers keep on rolling, Chieftains get big win

MARCELLUS — Visiting Cassopolis tuned up for its showdown with Southwest 10 Conference-leading Centreville by holding the host Marcellus Wildcats to nine points in the first half of its 69-18 league Friday night.

The Rangers, who have won 11 consecutive games, will face the Bulldogs, who are undefeated in conference games and winners of four straight and 12 out of their last 13 games. Centreville’s lone loss during that stretch was at the hands or red-hot Buchanan, which defeated the Bulldogs 51-48 on Feb. 7.

Cassopolis (12-4, 12-2 Southwest 10) jumped out to a 21-9 lead on Marcellus after one quarter. The Rangers held the Wildcats (1-13, 1-12 Southwest 10) to a free throw in the second quarter as the Cassopolis lead expanded to 40-10 at halftime.

Marcellus scored eight points in the second half, while the Rangers tacked on 29 points to its total.

Daeton Gillam led Cassopolis and all scorers with 20 points, while Davion Goins added 13 and Cole Millirans 12.

Parker Adams led the Wildcats with eight points.

Dowagiac at Three Rivers

Being down a starter did not slow down the Dowagiac Chieftains Friday night.

With senior Jordan Hardin sidelined due to being ejected at the end of the previous Chieftains’ game against Vicksburg, Dowagiac pulled together as a team and handed the host Three Rivers Wildcats a 52-39 setback.

The loss was the third consecutive for the Wildcats, who fell out of a first-place tie with Edwardsburg atop the Wolverine Conference South Division standings.

The Chieftains (10-7, 5-3 Wolverine South) trailed 11-9 after one quarter, but pulled ahead of the Wildcats 27-24 at halftime. Dowagiac dominated the second half, scoring 25 points, while holding Three Rivers to 15. The Chieftains led 42-27, heading into the final quarter.

Henry Weller, southwest Michigan’s second-leading scorer, tossed in a game-high 23 points to lead Dowagiac, which also got 16 points from brother Cole Weller and six points each from Keshawn Russell and Ben Klann.

Angelo Hausmainis led the Wildcats (10-7, 4-3 Wolverine South) with 13 points.

Dowagiac hosts Watervliet in a non-conference game Tuesday night.