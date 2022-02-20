Brandywine’s Ward, Buchanan’s Walters make history

HARTLAND —Maddison Ward, of Brandywine, and Kaitlynne Walters, of Buchanan, both made history at Hartland High School Saturday.

Ward finished third in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Regional Blue Girls-Only Wrestling Tournament at 155 pounds.

Ward (20-5) pinned Marcellus’ Carlee Osborn in 2:37 of the consolation finals match. She advanced to the consolation finals by defeating LakeVille Memorial’s Cayleigh Ferguson (6-0) in the opening round before falling to Boyne City’s Lydia Krauss in the quarterfinals, 18-2.

Ward battled back through the consolation bracket to defeat Manistee’s Peyton Bond (4:49), Frankenmuth’s Nevaeoh Gleeson (9-1) and Lansing Waverly’s Victoria Carter (2:14).

Walters (10-14) also finished third to qualify for the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit March 4-5.

Walters defeated Watervliet’s Ayana Marshall via pin fall in 2:16 of their 190-pound consolation finals match. Walters advanced to the consolation finals by receiving a first-round bye, losing to Gabriella Allen, of Marcellus, by pin, and then coming back through the consolation bracket to defeat Kingsley Area’s Cylie Jones (7-3) and pinning Escanaba’s Aubree Croasdell in 27 seconds.