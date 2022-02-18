PET OF THE WEEK: Murrie, of Save a Stray

Meet Murrie, a 6-year-old shepherd from ​​Save a Stray.

Murrie is a calm, loving dog that walks well on a leash and has a great singing voice. According to volunteers, Murrie is a great dog but does not get along well with other animals. It is recommended that Murrie be the only pet in the household. He is housebroken, obedience and agility trained, neutered and current on shots. For more information, contact Save a Stray at (269) 921-0145.