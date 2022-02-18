Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 70, NILES 26

At Niles

EDWARDSBURG 70

Ella Castelucci 14, Macey Laubach 16, Katie Schaible 12, Kenzie Schaible 8, Averie Markel 9, Lindsey Dalenberg 4, Abby Bossler 4, Maddie Pobuda 2, Kourtney Zayrcki 0, Val Johnson 0, TOTALS: 27 7-12 70

NILES 26

Kamryn Patterson 9, Elly Matlock 6, Amara Palmer 2, Natalie Lucero 6, Kloe Kiggins 0, Brynn Lake 0, LaCheryl Hampton 0, Kayla Kiggens 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Bree Lake 1, Kaylynn Radecki 2. TOTALS: 9 4-8 26

Edwardsburg 17 33 53 70

Niles 7 14 18 26

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 8 (Laubach 3, Ka. Schaible 2, Ke. Schaible 2, Markel), Niles 4 (Patterson 3, Lucero). Total fouls (fouled out): 14 (none), Niles 10 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 18-0, 8-0 Wolverine South; Niles 7-11, 3-4 Wolverine South

DOWAGIAC 43, THREE RIVERS 33

At Three Rivers

DOWAGIAC 43

Josie Lock 2, Calley Ruff 2, Makayla Hill 0, Maggie Weller 27, Damia Brooks 0. Audrey Johhnson 2, Alanah Smith 10. TOTALS: 14 10-15 43

THREE RIVERS 33

Macy Ivins 6, Emma Stasiuk 0, Gabby Charvat 16, Payge Ellifritz 0, Rylie Glass 0, Annabelle Gill 5, Allie McGlothlen 6, Z. McGlothlen 0, Abby Lemacks 0, Caleigh Barth 0. TOTALS: 13 3-5 33

Dowagiac 6 21 34 43

Three Rivers 15 21 24 33

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 5 (Weller 5), Three Rivers 4 (Ivins 2, Charvat, A. McGlothlen) Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 9 (none), Three Rivers 14 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 5-13, 2-6 Wolverine South; Three Rivers 3-15, 2-6 Wolverine South

CASSOPOLIS 28, MARCELLUS 23

At Marcellus

CASSOPOLIS 28

Jania Williams 1, Ella Smith 2, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 1, Zaniya Dodd 12, Atyanna Alford 10, Jadin Wolfe 2. TOTALS: 10 7-15 28

MARCELLUS 23

Brooklyn Vantilburg 10, Emma Holmes 9, Abby Voss 1, Lilly Scoggin 0, Bailey Asmus 3. TOTALS: 7 6-18 23

Cassopolis 1 12 17 28

Marcellus 6 13 15 23

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 1 (Alford ), Marcellus 3 (Holmes 2, Vantilburg ). Total fouls (fouled out): Cassopolis 15, Marcellus 15 (Holmes). Varsity records: Cassopolis 11-7, 10-6 Southwest 10; Marcellus 10-8, 8-8 Southwest 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 66, BUCHANAN 52

At Niles

BUCHANAN 52

Thomas VanOverberghe 1 0-2 2, Dillon Oatsvall 0 0-0 0, Ryan Young 4 3-5 11, Brady Thompson 4 0-0 11, Connor Legault 4 0-0 9, Cade Preissing 0 0-0 0, Macoy West 8 3-5 19, Paul VanOverberghe 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21 6-12 52

BRANDYWINE 66

Carson Knapp 7 3-4 22, Michael Palmer 2 0-0 4, Jamier Palmer 1 1-2 3, Jeramiah Palmer 5 4-4 16, Nate Orr 3 5-8 11, Tyler Deming 1 0-0 3, Owen Hulett 1 0-0 2, Robert Whiting 0 0-1 0, Connor Dye 2 1-2 5. TOTALS: 22 14-21 66

Buchanan 10 24 42 52

Brandywine 14 26 41 66

3-point baskets: Buchanan 4 (Thompson 3, Legault), Brandywine 8 (Knapp 5, Jeramiah Palmer 2, Deming). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 17 (none), Brandywine 13 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 10-6, 2-3 BCS Red Division; Brandywine 11-4, 4-1 BCS Red Division

DOWAGIAC 52, THREE RIVERS 39

At Three Rivers

DOWAGIAC 52

Cole Weller 16, Ethan Hannapel 1, Mason Peck 0, Henry Weller 23, Keshawn Russell 6, Logan Wallace 0, Ben Klann 6, Johnnie Cole 0. 19 10-20 52

THREE RIVERS 39

Chase Evans 0, Angelo Hausmainis 13, Caleb Quake 0, Connor Quake 6, Dillon Harper 0, Caden Cottingham 2, Drew Brown 10, Garron Gahan 8, Thomas Ross 0. TOTALS: 16 3-6 39

Dowagiac 9 27 42 52

Three Rivers 11 24 27 39

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 4 (C. Weller 2, H, Weller 2), Three Rivers 4 (Hausmainis 2, Co. Quake 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 9 (none), Three Rivers 18 (Brown). Technical fouls: Dowagiac 1 (Wallace), Three Rivers (Brown). Varsity records: Dowagiac 10-7, 5-3 Wolverine South; Three Rivers 10-7, 4-3 Wolverine South

EDWARDSBURG 64, NILES 47

At Niles

EDWARDSBURG 64

Zach Bartz 0, Jacob Pegura 3, Brendan Madison 2, Mason Crist 5, Corbin Blagg 0, Owen Eberlein 3, Jake Moore 20, Luke Stowasser 17, Caleb Layman 0, Matt Anders 7, Brendan Byce 7. TOTALS: 21 12-22 64

NILES 47

Talen Bennett 0, George Pullen 0, Casey Marlin 4, Anthony Brady 0, Jordan Edwards 3, Kimoni McClean 0, Michael Phillips 5, Austin Bradley 9, Darris Johnson 0, Talon Brawley 0, Dimetrius Butler 5, Jayson Johnson 13, Ethan Chambliss 0, Alec Lozada 0, Elijah Hester 8. TOTALS: 15 12-18 47

Edwardsburg 7 21 39 64

Niles 7 19 27 47

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 8 (Crist, Moore 6, Byce), Niles 5 (Bradley 3, Butler, J. Johnson). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 14 (none), Niles 20 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 12-4, 5-2 Wolverine South; Niles 5-11, 1-5 Wolverine South

CASSOPOLIS 69, MARCELLUS 18

At Marcellus

CASSOPOLIS 69

Davion Goins 13, Malachi Ward 2, Alek Dahlgren 5, Daeton Gillam 20, Cole Milligans 12, Daishean Jamison 4, Reggie Hart 0, Logan Pflug 4, R.J. Drews 4, Jermaine Williams 3, Jaydyn Brown 2, Kenny May 0. TOTALS: 28 7-10 69

MARCELLUS 18

Nate Mihills 3, Parker Adams 8, Brandon Strzowski 3, Beau Ferguson 2, Caleb Adams 2. TOTALS: 8 1-2 18

Cassopolis 21 40 54 69

Marcellus 9 10 16 18

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 6 (Gillam 4, Millirans, Dahlgren), Marcellus 1 (Strzowski). Total fouls: Cassopolis 5, Marcellus 8. Varsity records: Cassopolis 12-4, 12-2 Southwest 10; Marcellus 1-13, 1-12 Southwest 10