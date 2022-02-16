Roundup: Palmer records triple-double; Rangers fall to Cardinals

Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — Senior Amara Palmer recorded a triple-double as she led host Niles to a 52-19 rout of Berrien Springs in non-conference girls basketball Tuesday night.

Palmer had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals for the Vikings, who improved to 7-10 with the victory.

Niles led 9-2 after one quarter and 21-6 by halftime. The Vikings scored 31 second-half points, while holding the Shamrocks (2-15) to 13 points to turn the game into a rout.

Natalie Lucero had a game-high 18 points to lead Niles, which also got five points from Kamryn Patterson and Alizabeth VanDePutte.

Taneya Shivers led Berrien Springs with 13 points.

Niles hosts undefeated Edwardsburg in a Wolverine Conference South Division contest Friday night.

 

Cassopolis at Bloomingdale

Southwest 10 Conference co-leader Bloomingdale was able to hold off the upset bid of visiting Cassopolis Tuesday night.

The Rangers (10-7, 9-6 Southwest 10) led 14-9 after the opening quarter and 28-24 at halftime, but were unable to keep up the momentum in the second half.

The Cardinals (16-1, 14-1 Southwest 10) outscored Cassopolis 14-9 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 38-35 lead it would not relinquish.

Zaniya Dodd led the Rangers with 15 points, while Jadin Wolfe added 12 and Quianna Murray nine.

Allison Starbuck had a game-high 16 points for Bloomingdale. Aquinnah Kelly added 15.

The Rangers head to Marcellus for another Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday night.

More Sports

Rangers run winning streak to 10 games

Eddies roll past Bucks despite slow start

Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 16

Vikings wins Wolverine Conference bowling title in first try

Print Article