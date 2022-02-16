Roundup: Palmer records triple-double; Rangers fall to Cardinals

NILES — Senior Amara Palmer recorded a triple-double as she led host Niles to a 52-19 rout of Berrien Springs in non-conference girls basketball Tuesday night.

Palmer had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals for the Vikings, who improved to 7-10 with the victory.

Niles led 9-2 after one quarter and 21-6 by halftime. The Vikings scored 31 second-half points, while holding the Shamrocks (2-15) to 13 points to turn the game into a rout.

Natalie Lucero had a game-high 18 points to lead Niles, which also got five points from Kamryn Patterson and Alizabeth VanDePutte.

Taneya Shivers led Berrien Springs with 13 points.

Niles hosts undefeated Edwardsburg in a Wolverine Conference South Division contest Friday night.

Cassopolis at Bloomingdale

Southwest 10 Conference co-leader Bloomingdale was able to hold off the upset bid of visiting Cassopolis Tuesday night.

The Rangers (10-7, 9-6 Southwest 10) led 14-9 after the opening quarter and 28-24 at halftime, but were unable to keep up the momentum in the second half.

The Cardinals (16-1, 14-1 Southwest 10) outscored Cassopolis 14-9 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 38-35 lead it would not relinquish.

Zaniya Dodd led the Rangers with 15 points, while Jadin Wolfe added 12 and Quianna Murray nine.

Allison Starbuck had a game-high 16 points for Bloomingdale. Aquinnah Kelly added 15.

The Rangers head to Marcellus for another Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday night.