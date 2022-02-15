Howard-Ellis to host 2022 Ava Zimmerman Memorial Blood Drive Feb. 17

NILES — Howard-Ellis Elementary School will be hosting the 2022 Ava Zimmerman Memorial Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Howard-Ellis Elementary School, 2788 Mannix St., Niles.

The event was founded in 2007 in honor of Ava Zimmerman, who was only 93 days old when she experienced unexpected complications following several surgeries and tragically passed away. Her family wanted to find a way to honor and remember her while also supporting the community. The Zimmerman family also created Ava’s Heart Foundation through the South Bend Medical Foundation.

All donors will receive a Blood Donor hoodie as a thank you, and if a donor brings a friend, they will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card.