Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 16
Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NILES 52, BERRIEN SPRINGS 19
At Niles
BERRIEN SPRINGS 19
Suzy Markle 2, Grace Constable 4, Taneya Shivers 13, Jasyl Withers 0, Allison Weigand 0. TOTALS: 7 2-8 19
NILES 52
Kamryn Patterson 5, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 15, Natalie Lucero 18, Kloe Kiggins 2, Brynn Lake 3, Alizabeth VanDePutte 5. TOTALS: 20 7-16 52
B. Springs 2 6 11 19
Niles 9 21 40 52
3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 3 (Shivers 3), Niles 5 (Lucero 2, Lake 1, Patterson 1, Palmer 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 14, Niles 11. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 2-15, Niles 7-10
EDWARDSBURG 58, BUCHANAN 35
At Buchanan
EDWARDSBURG 58
Ella Castelucci 16, Macey Laubach 23, Katie Schaible 6, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 4, Lindsey Dalenberg 6, Abby Bossler 3, Maddie Pobuda 0, Kourtney Zarycki 0, Val Johnson 0. TOTALS: 25 4-10 58
BUCHANAN 35
Hailey Jonatzke 6, Jillian McKean 0, Claire Leitz 2, LaBria Austin 3, Hannah Herman 3, Jenna French 0, Katie Ailes 1, Alyssa Carson 8, Alexa Burns 5, Hannah Tompkins 7. TOTALS: 13 3-12 35
Edwardsburg 12 37 48 58
Buchanan 12 17 31 35
3-point basket: Edwardsburg 4 (Laubach, Ka. Schaible, Ke. Schaible, Markel), Buchanan 6 (Jonatzke 2, Austin, Herman, Burns, Tompkins). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15 (none), Buchanan 13 (none), Varsity records: Edwardsburg 17-0, Buchanan 14-4
BLOOMINGDALE 56, CASSOPOLIS 48
At Bloomingdale
CASSOPOLIS 49
Jania Williams 0, Ella Smith 8, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 9, Zaniya Dodd 15, Atyanna Alford 12, Jadin Wolfe 5. TOTALS: 19 6-17 49
BLOOMINGDALE 56
Allison Starbuck 16, Katherine Peevy 1, Westerhoff 5, Aimee Sustaita 7, Aquinnah Kelly 15, Bailey Allison 6, Robinson 6. TOTALS: 19 16-26 56
Cassopolis 14 28 35 49
Bloomingdale 9 24 38 56
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 5 (Smith 2, Murray 2, Alford 1), Bloomingdale 2 (Sustaita 1, Kelly 1). Total fouls (Fouled out): Cassopolis 22 (Wolfe), Bloomingdale 15. Varsity records: Cassopolis 10-7, 9-6 Southwest 10; Bloomingdale 16-1, 14-1 Southwest 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 74, BLOOMINGDALE 48
At Cassopolis
BLOOMINGDALE 48
Seneca Booker 15, Yahir Perales 7, Drake Cross 10, Austin Amos 10, Ethan Gumpert 6. TOTALS: 18 5-13 48
CASSOPOLIS 74
Malachi Ward 1, Alek Dahlgren 2, Daeton Gillam 19, Cole Millirans 4, Daishean Jamison 12, Reggie Hart 7, Logan Pflug 2, R.J. Drews 17, Jermaine Williams 4, Kenny May 6. TOTALS: 28 13-18 74
Bloomingdale 11 28 36 48
Cassopolis 17 37 57 74
3-point baskets: Bloomingdale 7 (Gumpert 2, Amos 2, Cross 1, Perales 1, Booker 1), Cassopolis 5 (Gillam 2, Drews 2, Hart 1). Total fouls: Bloomingdale 14, Cassopolis 15. Varsity records: Bloomingdale 6-9, 6-7 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 11-4, 11-2 Southwest 10
BOWLING
Wolverine Conference Tournament
At Joey Armadilllo’s, Niles
Boys Match Results
First Round
Niles d. Paw Paw 3-0; Plainwell d. Three Rivers 3-2; Sturgis d. Otsego 3-0; Allegan d. Vicksburg 3-1; Paw Paw d. Edwardsburg 3-0
Semifinals
Niles d. Plainwell 182-125, 169-150, 164-151
Sturgis d. Allegan 199-146, 146-123, 212-154, 194-151
Championship
Niles d. Sturgis 195-147, 197-172, 170-145, 223-142
Consolation Round
Three Rivers d. Paw Paw 3-0, Vicksburg d. Otsego 3-0, Allegan d. Plainwell 3-0, Three Rivers d. Vicksburg 3-0, Paw Paw d. Otsego 3-0
Final Point Totals
Niles 23, Allegan 21, Sturgis 20, Plainwell 16, Three Rivers 15, Otsego 8, Edwardsburg 3, Paw Paw 2
Girls Match Results
First Round
Sturgis 487, Three Rivers 420, Niles 384
Otsego d. Edwardsburg 3-0; Allegan d. Paw Paw 145
Semifinals
Sturgis d. Three Rivers 3-2; Allegan d. Otsego 3-0
Championship
Allegan d. Sturgis 3-2
Consolation Round
Edwardsburg d. Paw Paw 3-0; Niles wins uncontested; Otsego d. Three Rivers 3-0; Niles d. Edwardsburg 3-0
Final Point Standings
Allegan 23, Three Rivers 22, Sturgis 18, Otsego 17, Niles 15, Edwardsburg 10, Paw Paw 7