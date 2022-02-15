Daily Data: Wednesday, Feb. 16

Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NILES 52, BERRIEN SPRINGS 19

At Niles

BERRIEN SPRINGS 19

Suzy Markle 2, Grace Constable 4, Taneya Shivers 13, Jasyl Withers 0, Allison Weigand 0. TOTALS: 7 2-8 19

NILES 52

Kamryn Patterson 5, Elly Matlock 4, Amara Palmer 15, Natalie Lucero 18, Kloe Kiggins 2, Brynn Lake 3, Alizabeth VanDePutte 5. TOTALS: 20 7-16 52

 

B. Springs      2           6          11        19

Niles                9          21        40        52

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 3 (Shivers 3), Niles 5 (Lucero 2, Lake 1, Patterson 1, Palmer 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 14, Niles 11. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 2-15, Niles 7-10

 

EDWARDSBURG 58, BUCHANAN 35

At Buchanan

EDWARDSBURG 58

Ella Castelucci 16, Macey Laubach 23, Katie Schaible 6, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 4, Lindsey Dalenberg 6, Abby Bossler 3, Maddie Pobuda 0, Kourtney Zarycki 0, Val Johnson 0. TOTALS: 25 4-10 58

BUCHANAN 35

Hailey Jonatzke 6, Jillian McKean 0, Claire Leitz 2, LaBria Austin 3, Hannah Herman 3, Jenna French 0, Katie Ailes 1, Alyssa Carson 8, Alexa Burns 5, Hannah Tompkins 7. TOTALS: 13 3-12 35

 

Edwardsburg   12        37        48        58

Buchanan         12         17        31        35

3-point basket: Edwardsburg 4 (Laubach, Ka. Schaible, Ke. Schaible, Markel), Buchanan 6 (Jonatzke 2, Austin, Herman, Burns, Tompkins). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15 (none), Buchanan 13 (none), Varsity records: Edwardsburg 17-0, Buchanan 14-4

 

BLOOMINGDALE 56, CASSOPOLIS 48

At Bloomingdale

CASSOPOLIS 49

Jania Williams 0, Ella Smith 8, Alexis Millirans 0, Quianna Murray 9, Zaniya Dodd 15, Atyanna Alford 12, Jadin Wolfe 5. TOTALS: 19 6-17 49

BLOOMINGDALE 56

Allison Starbuck 16, Katherine Peevy 1, Westerhoff 5, Aimee Sustaita 7, Aquinnah Kelly 15, Bailey Allison 6, Robinson 6. TOTALS: 19 16-26 56

 

Cassopolis       14        28        35        49

Bloomingdale 9          24        38        56

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 5 (Smith 2, Murray 2, Alford 1), Bloomingdale 2 (Sustaita 1, Kelly 1). Total fouls (Fouled out): Cassopolis 22 (Wolfe), Bloomingdale 15. Varsity records: Cassopolis 10-7, 9-6 Southwest 10; Bloomingdale 16-1, 14-1 Southwest 10

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

CASSOPOLIS 74, BLOOMINGDALE 48

At Cassopolis

BLOOMINGDALE 48

Seneca Booker 15, Yahir Perales 7, Drake Cross 10, Austin Amos 10, Ethan Gumpert 6. TOTALS: 18 5-13 48

CASSOPOLIS 74

Malachi Ward 1, Alek Dahlgren 2, Daeton Gillam 19, Cole Millirans 4, Daishean Jamison 12, Reggie Hart 7, Logan Pflug 2, R.J. Drews 17, Jermaine Williams 4, Kenny May 6. TOTALS: 28 13-18 74

 

Bloomingdale 11        28        36        48

Cassopolis       17        37        57        74

3-point baskets: Bloomingdale 7 (Gumpert 2, Amos 2, Cross 1, Perales 1, Booker 1), Cassopolis 5 (Gillam 2, Drews 2, Hart 1). Total fouls: Bloomingdale 14, Cassopolis 15. Varsity records: Bloomingdale 6-9, 6-7 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 11-4, 11-2 Southwest 10

 

BOWLING

Wolverine Conference Tournament

At Joey Armadilllo’s, Niles

Boys Match Results

First Round

Niles d. Paw Paw 3-0; Plainwell d. Three Rivers 3-2; Sturgis d. Otsego 3-0; Allegan d. Vicksburg 3-1; Paw Paw d. Edwardsburg 3-0

 

Semifinals

Niles d. Plainwell 182-125, 169-150, 164-151

Sturgis d. Allegan 199-146, 146-123, 212-154, 194-151

 

Championship

Niles d. Sturgis 195-147, 197-172, 170-145, 223-142

 

Consolation Round

Three Rivers d. Paw Paw 3-0, Vicksburg d. Otsego 3-0, Allegan d. Plainwell 3-0, Three Rivers d. Vicksburg 3-0, Paw Paw d. Otsego 3-0

 

Final Point Totals

Niles 23, Allegan 21, Sturgis 20, Plainwell 16, Three Rivers 15, Otsego 8, Edwardsburg 3, Paw Paw 2

 

Girls Match Results

First Round

Sturgis 487, Three Rivers 420, Niles 384

Otsego d. Edwardsburg 3-0; Allegan d. Paw Paw 145

 

Semifinals

Sturgis d. Three Rivers 3-2; Allegan d. Otsego 3-0

 

Championship

Allegan d. Sturgis 3-2

 

Consolation Round

Edwardsburg d. Paw Paw 3-0; Niles wins uncontested; Otsego d. Three Rivers 3-0; Niles d. Edwardsburg 3-0

 

Final Point Standings

Allegan 23, Three Rivers 22, Sturgis 18, Otsego 17, Niles 15, Edwardsburg 10, Paw Paw 7

