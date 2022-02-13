Head-on collision caused by icy roads

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Icy road conditions caused two cars to collide on M-51 North in Silver Creek Township Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the 53000 block of M-51 North at 2:53 p.m. Sunday after a head-on collision was reported.

Cameron Chester Needham, 20, of Coloma, was traveling north on M-51 North when he hit a patch of ice and lost control of his vehicle. Terry Jean Raab, 66, of Dowagiac, was driving south on the same road when he lost control of his vehicle. This caused both vehicles to collide head on.

Raab was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles for non-life threatening injuries. Seat belts worn and airbags were used in the crash.

Deputies were assisted by Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Dowagiac Police Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Sister Lakes Fire Department and Pridecare.

The incident remains under investigation.