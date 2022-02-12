Roundup: Edwardsburg, Cassopolis roll to easy wins

VICKSBURG — Another night and another win for the Edwardsburg girls basketball team.

The visiting Eddies ran their winning streak to 16 games as they remained undefeated with an 83-61 non-divisional Wolverine Conference win over Vicksburg Friday night.

Edwardsburg exploded for 31 first-quarter points, which allowed it to put the game away early. The Eddies (16-0) led 56-24 by halftime and 72-25 after three quarters.

Edwardsburg had four players reach double figures, led by Macey Laubach’s game-high 18 points. Ella Castelucci and Averie Markel both finished with 15 points and Katie Schaible 13.

The Eddies will travel to Buchanan (13-3) for a rematch of the 2021 Division 2 Regional semifinals, which was won by Edwardsburg, ending the Bucks’ undefeated season.

Bangor at Cassopolis

Host Cassopolis won its second straight game as it defeated Bangor 61-21 in Southwest 10 Conference action Friday night.

The Rangers (10-6, 9-5 Southwest 10) led 16-4 after one quarter and then upped their advantage to 29-6 by halftime.

The Vikings (0-16, 0-14 Southwest 10) scored 15 points in the second half, while Cassopolis scored 32 to turn the game into a rout.

Jadin Wolfe led the Rangers and all scorers with 15 points. Zaniya Dodd added 12 andn Atyanna Alford eight.

Cassopolis hits the road Tuesday night as they take on Southwest 10 leader Bloomingdale.