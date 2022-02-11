Dowagiac resident injured in Wayne Twp. crash

WAYNE TWP. — A local woman has been transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash.

Dowagiac resident Rhonda Weaver, 49, was traveling southbound on Atwood Road on Friday when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned it in a drainage ditch, according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. Deputies were called to the scene, north of Morton Street, at approximately 3:16 P.M., and Weaver was transported to Ascension Borgess-Lee hospital in Dowagiac due to injuries sustained in the crash.

According to Behnke, a seatbelt was worn at the time of the accident and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. Assisting at the scene were Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire, and Pacific Pride ambulance service.