Mary L. Maxwell, of Niles

June 15, 1937 – Feb. 5. 2022

Mary L. Maxwell, 84, passed away peacefully at Westwoods of Niles on Feb. 5, 2022.

She was born on June 15, 1937, to the late Robert Weimer and Ruth Vanderbeck in Niles.

Mary was a woman of simple pleasures – reading, bird watching, and as much family time as she could get. Being a grandma was something she was proud of.

She was raised with both of her parents and her two siblings, Bill and Sue. She stayed close with her siblings her entire life, in fact, Sue and Mary talked just about every day of the week until Mary’s passing.

Over time, Mary eventually started a family of her own. She raised five children who eventually gave her ten grandkids and eight great-grandkids. She took on the role of grandma with open arms. She wasn’t one to go out on big trips or adventures, she liked to stay in the comfort of her own home. For Mary, quality time spent was what she valued the most. Just being in the presence of her family, especially the grandkids, made her feel on top of the world. Outside of the house, Mary was best known as the local bookkeeper for the Niles Public Library. She enjoyed the peace and quiet surrounded by all of the stories, adventures, and knowledge within the books she kept.

Later in life, Mary eventually married Herbert Earl Maxwell. The loving couple was married in 1977 in Niles. The people in Mary’s life were what gave her something to look forward to. Her circle was small but the love she had for those within it was strong. She will be missed dearly by her friends, family, and all those she had a chance to meet.

Mary is preceded in death by both of her parents, Robert Weimer and Ruth Vanderbeck; and her husband, Herbert Maxwell.

She is survived by all five of her children – Dave (Tammy) Semrinec of Niles, Mike Semrinec of Niles, Mark (Vicki) Semrinec of Niles, Rob (Marsha) Semrinec of Myakka City, Florida, and Susan McNamara of Holland, MI. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her two siblings, Bill (Marie) Weimer of Niles, and Sue (Frank) VanLeeuwen of Niles.

The family will not be holding any public services for Mary.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Niles.