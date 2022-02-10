Great Start Cass cancels Friday’s winter festival due to weather

VANDALIA — A local organization has been forced to postpone its winter festival for the second time.

After initially rescheduling its winter festival from Jan. 21 to Feb. 11, Great Start Cass has once again been forced to cancel the event due to unsuitable weather conditions. The free outdoor event for children ages infant to five years old was set to be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dr. Lawless International Sky Park, 15122 Monkey Run St., Vandalia, but organizers decided to exercise caution due to the weather forecast for Friday morning.

“We have a Winter Weather alert for Friday morning due to expecting high wind gusts, low visibility, and snowy, slushy road conditions,” the organization said, in a Facebook post. We apologize and appreciate your patience and understanding. As soon as we know when we can reschedule, we will update everyone.”

According to The Weather Channel, snow is expected throughout the area in the early morning, with rain starting at 10 a.m. and winds up to 25 MPH.

The annual event, should it be rescheduled, will feature milk and cookies by the fireplace, tubing, snowman building, winter books and other outdoor fun for children.