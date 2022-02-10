Ervin Rae Routheaux, of Dowagiac

Dec. 21, 1949 – Feb. 7, 2022

Ervin Rae Routheaux, 72, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at his home in Dowagiac.

Ervin was born Dec. 21, 1949 in Iron Mountain, MI to Florian and Lillie (Bradley) Routheaux. Ervin’s family remembers him as a hard-working, family man who loved his children very much. He worked for many years before retiring from Henkels & McCoy Group. In his free time, he enjoyed taking weeks-long adventures up north, hiking, and boating through the wilderness. Even through his sickness, he was a fighter, and always faithful, right until the end.

Ervin will be missed by his children, Kenneth Routheaux, Lynette (Darrell) Pearson, and Samantha Routheaux; his grandchildren, Austin Routheaux, Keaton Schoetzow, Donovan Cheney, Abby Cheney, Jaylin Pearson, and Max Mountjoy; his siblings, Vickie (TJ) Staines, Florian Routheaux, and Sharron (Eddie) Hardiman; his best bud, Aubrey Houston; and several other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Ervin will be held privately.