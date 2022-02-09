UPDATED: Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 10
Published 11:10 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 52, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 20
at Niles
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 20
Ellie Primerand 6, Elise deWeerd 0, Brooke Gerlach 0, Ava Beilman 0, Jules Koehler 0, Abi Marquis 2, Sarah Adams 0, Sydney Buck 0, Stella Lyons 5, Jayden Beck 2, Kaylee Scheldel 5. TOTALS: 9 2-7 20
BRANDYWINE 52
Adeline Gill 9, Ellie Knapp 22, Chloe Sidenbender 0, Adelyn Drotoz 0, Ireland Prenkert 0, Tressa Hullinger 0, Lexi Troup 0, Paige Krisher 0, Miley Young 9, Olivia Laurita 0, Niyah Mason 2, Kadence Brumitt 8, Cortney Bates 2. Allie Curtis-Lee 0. TOTALS: 20 4-6 52
Lutheran 2 8 15 20
Brandywine 15 33 46 52
3-point baskets: Michigan Lutheran 0, Brandywine 8 (Gill, Knapp 5, Young 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Michigan Lutheran 5 (none), Brandywine 9 (none). Varsity records: Michigan Lutheran 6-9, Brandywine 15-1
BOYS BASKETBALL
BERRIEN SPRINGS 52, NILES 38
At Berrien Springs
NILES 38
George Pullen 10, Anthony Brady 5, Jordan Edwards 2, Kimoni McClean 1, Michael Phillips 8, Austin Bradley. TOTALS: 11 13-22 38
BERRIEN SPRINGS 52
Josiah Pittman 2, James York 29, Byron Tate 11, Micah McFarland 4, Allan Taylor 0, Paul Cho 0, Kole Blasko 6, Chris Gordon 0. TOTALS: 13 24-34 52
Niles 6 13 28 38
B. Springs 14 25 32 52
3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Bradley 2, Brady), Berrien Springs 5 (Tate 3, York 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 23 (none), Berrien Springs 18 (none). Varsity records: Niles 5-9, Berrien Springs 7-6
GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Conf. Overall
Edwardsburg 7-0 15-0
Niles 3-2 6-9
Sturgis 3-3 7-8
Three Rivers 2-4 3-12
Dowagiac 0-6 3-13
BCS Red Division
Brandywine 4-0 15-1
Buchanan 4-1 13-3
South Haven 0-3 3-11
Berrien Springs 0-4 1-12
Southwest 10
Bloomingdale 12-1 14-1
Hartford 12-1 13-2
Mendon 10-3 12-3
Cassopolis 8-5 9-6
Centreville 8-5 8-7
Marcellus 7-6 9-6
Comstock 4-9 5-10
Decatur 3-10 3-12
White Pigeon 1-12 1-14
Bangor 0-13 0-15
Scoring Leaders
G PTS AVG
Ellie Knapp, Bran. 16 305 19.1
Macey Laubach, Edward. 15 231 15.4
Amara Palmer, Niles 14 198 14.1
Alanah Smith, Dowagiac 14 196 14.0
Kamryn Patterson, Niles 15 194 12.9
Ella Castelucci, Edward. 15 190 12.7
Katie Schaible, Edward. 15 186 12.4
Atyanna Alford, Cass 14 157 11.2
LaBria Austin, Buch. 14 153 10.9
Miley Young, Bran. 15 160 10.7
BOYS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 84, EAU CLAIRE 60
At Buchanan
EAU CLAIRE 60
Damarrion Travis 14, Deshun Holmes 7, Karmelo Taylor 6, Donovan Frazier 16, Marteze Williams 3, Landon Baskin 7, Tavarius Roseburgh 5, D. Willis 2. TOTALS: 20 10-13 60
BUCHANAN 84
Cade Preissing 4, Thomas VanOverberghe 8, Macoy West 13, Connor Legault 6, Dillon Oatsvall 16, Ryan Young 29, Brady Thompson 6, Troy Holloway 2. TOTALS: 38 5-12 84
Eau Claire 20 30 42 60
Buchanan 26 43 64 84
3-point baskets: Eau Claire 7 (Frazier 4, Travis 2, Holmes 1), Buchanan 3 (Thompson 2, Young 1). Total fouls: Eau Claire 11, Buchanan 12. Records: Eau Claire 9-3, Buchanan 10-5
BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Division Overall
Three Rivers 4-1 10-4
Edwardsburg 4-2 10-4
Dowagiac 3-3 8-6
Sturgis 1-4 6-8
Niles 1-3 5-9
BCS Red Division
Brandywine 3-1 9-4
Berrien Springs 2-2 7-6
Buchanan 2-2 10-5
South Haven 0-2 3-10
Southwest 10
Centreville 11-0 11-2
Comstock 9-2 9-3
Cassopolis 9-2 9-4
Hartford 6-5 7-6
White Pigeon 6-5 6-5
Decatur 5-6 5-7
Bloomingdale 5-6 5-8
Mendon 3-8 3-10
Marcellus 0-10 0-11
Bangor 0-10 0-12
Scoring Leaders
G PTS AVG
Ryan Young, Buch. 15 348 23.2
Henry Weller, Dowa. 12 235 19.6
Davion Goins, Cass 13 185 14.2
Nate Orr, Bran. 13 173 13.3
Jacob Pegura, Edward. 14 166 11.9
Luke Stowasser, Edward. 14 155 11.1
Jeramiah Palmer, Bran. 11 121 11.0
Cole Weller, Dowa. 14 151 10.8
Daishean Jamison, Cass 13 132 10.2
Carson Knapp, Bran. 13 130 10.0