UPDATED: Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 10

Published 11:10 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 52, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 20

at Niles

MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 20

Ellie Primerand 6, Elise deWeerd 0, Brooke Gerlach 0, Ava Beilman 0, Jules Koehler 0, Abi Marquis 2, Sarah Adams 0, Sydney Buck 0, Stella Lyons 5, Jayden Beck 2, Kaylee Scheldel 5. TOTALS: 9 2-7 20

BRANDYWINE 52

Adeline Gill 9, Ellie Knapp 22, Chloe Sidenbender 0, Adelyn Drotoz 0, Ireland Prenkert 0, Tressa Hullinger 0, Lexi Troup 0, Paige Krisher 0, Miley Young 9, Olivia Laurita 0, Niyah Mason 2, Kadence Brumitt 8, Cortney Bates 2. Allie Curtis-Lee 0. TOTALS: 20 4-6 52

 

Lutheran          2          8          15        20

Brandywine     15        33        46        52

3-point baskets: Michigan Lutheran 0, Brandywine 8 (Gill, Knapp 5, Young 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Michigan Lutheran 5 (none), Brandywine 9 (none). Varsity records: Michigan Lutheran 6-9, Brandywine 15-1

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BERRIEN SPRINGS 52, NILES 38

At Berrien Springs

NILES 38

George Pullen 10, Anthony Brady 5, Jordan Edwards 2, Kimoni McClean 1, Michael Phillips 8, Austin Bradley. TOTALS: 11 13-22 38

BERRIEN SPRINGS 52

Josiah Pittman 2, James York 29, Byron Tate 11, Micah McFarland 4, Allan Taylor 0, Paul Cho 0, Kole Blasko 6, Chris Gordon 0. TOTALS: 13 24-34 52

 

Niles                6          13        28        38

B. Springs     14        25        32        52

3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Bradley 2, Brady), Berrien Springs 5 (Tate 3, York 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 23 (none), Berrien Springs 18 (none). Varsity records: Niles 5-9, Berrien Springs 7-6

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                          Conf.           Overall

Edwardsburg               7-0                   15-0

Niles                              3-2                   6-9

Sturgis                          3-3                   7-8

Three Rivers               2-4                   3-12

Dowagiac                    0-6                   3-13

 

BCS Red Division

Brandywine                 4-0                   15-1

Buchanan                    4-1                    13-3

South Haven               0-3                   3-11

Berrien Springs          0-4                   1-12

 

Southwest 10

Bloomingdale             12-1                 14-1

Hartford                      12-1                 13-2

Mendon                       10-3                 12-3

Cassopolis                   8-5                   9-6

Centreville                   8-5                   8-7

Marcellus                    7-6                   9-6

Comstock                    4-9                   5-10

Decatur                       3-10                 3-12

White Pigeon             1-12                 1-14

Bangor                        0-13                 0-15

 

Scoring Leaders

                                               G        PTS    AVG

Ellie Knapp, Bran.               16         305      19.1

Macey Laubach, Edward.  15         231      15.4

Amara Palmer, Niles          14         198      14.1

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac   14         196      14.0

Kamryn Patterson, Niles   15         194      12.9

Ella Castelucci, Edward.    15         190      12.7

Katie Schaible, Edward.    15         186      12.4

Atyanna Alford, Cass         14         157      11.2

LaBria Austin, Buch.          14        153      10.9

Miley Young, Bran.            15        160      10.7

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 84, EAU CLAIRE 60

At Buchanan

EAU CLAIRE 60

Damarrion Travis 14, Deshun Holmes 7, Karmelo Taylor 6, Donovan Frazier 16, Marteze Williams 3, Landon Baskin 7, Tavarius Roseburgh 5, D. Willis 2. TOTALS: 20 10-13 60

BUCHANAN 84

Cade Preissing 4, Thomas VanOverberghe 8, Macoy West 13, Connor Legault 6, Dillon Oatsvall 16, Ryan Young 29, Brady Thompson 6, Troy Holloway 2. TOTALS: 38 5-12 84

 

Eau Claire        20        30        42        60

Buchanan        26        43        64        84    

3-point baskets: Eau Claire 7 (Frazier 4, Travis 2, Holmes 1), Buchanan 3 (Thompson 2, Young 1). Total fouls: Eau Claire 11, Buchanan 12. Records: Eau Claire 9-3, Buchanan 10-5

 

BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                        Division       Overall

Three Rivers                4-1                   10-4

Edwardsburg              4-2                   10-4

Dowagiac                    3-3                   8-6

Sturgis                         1-4                   6-8

Niles                            1-3                   5-9

 

BCS Red Division

Brandywine                  3-1                   9-4

Berrien Springs           2-2                   7-6

Buchanan                     2-2                   10-5

South Haven                0-2                   3-10

 

Southwest 10

Centreville                   11-0                 11-2

Comstock                    9-2                   9-3

Cassopolis                   9-2                   9-4

Hartford                      6-5                   7-6

White Pigeon              6-5                   6-5

Decatur                       5-6                   5-7

Bloomingdale             5-6                   5-8

Mendon                       3-8                   3-10

Marcellus                    0-10                 0-11

Bangor                        0-10                 0-12

 

Scoring Leaders

                                                G     PTS    AVG

Ryan Young, Buch.              15       348     23.2

Henry Weller, Dowa.          12       235    19.6

Davion Goins, Cass             13       185    14.2

Nate Orr, Bran.                   13       173    13.3

Jacob Pegura, Edward.      14       166    11.9

Luke Stowasser, Edward.  14       155    11.1

Jeramiah Palmer, Bran.     11       121    11.0

Cole Weller, Dowa.            14       151    10.8

Daishean Jamison, Cass    13       132    10.2

Carson Knapp, Bran.         13       130    10.0

 

