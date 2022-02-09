Roadrunners sign New Buffalo’s Mitchell

DOWAGIAC — Jeremiah Mitchell, of New Buffalo High School, has signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his men’s basketball career at Southwestern Michigan College for Coach Rodell Davis.

“Jeremiah is the most complete all-around basketball player that I have ever coached,” said New Buffalo Coach Nate Tripp. “His level of commitment to the game and his desire to learn is unrivaled by any player.”

Mitchell joins Marquis Hackney, of Eau Claire; Maliq West, of Benton Harbor; Demarien Nichols, Mikel Forrest and Zach Stokes, of Niles; Issac Merrill, of Edwardsburg; and Sean Burress, of Thornton Township High School on the Roadrunners’ roster.

Davis is excited to land another local prospect.

“We are excited that he has decided to stay close to home and compete for the Roadrunners,” he said. “He is a great young man that is very passionate about basketball. Jerry is constantly in the gym and works tirelessly on his game. Defensively, he can be a disruptive force to his opponents and takes stopping his man personally. On offense, his speed in the open court enables him to finish in transition and he is an efficient three-level scorer.”