One person injured in Niles crash

NILES — One person was injured in a rear-end collision involving multiple vehicles, according to the Niles Police Department.

The incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Michigan Street.

An individual sought medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an officer at the scene.

The Niles Police Department, Precision Auto & Body and Niles Fire Rescue responded to the crash.