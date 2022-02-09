One person injured in Niles crash

Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Max Harden

NILES — One person was injured in a rear-end collision involving multiple vehicles, according to the Niles Police Department.

The incident took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Michigan Street.

An individual sought medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an officer at the scene.

The Niles Police Department, Precision Auto & Body and Niles Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

