Jackie Fay Yoder, of Cassopolis

Apr. 23, 1983 – Feb. 4, 2022

Jackie Fay Yoder, age 38, of Cassopolis, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Her life began April 23, 1983 in Dowagiac, the youngest of two children born to Roy and Brenda Hunt. Jackie married Scott Yoder on Apr. 20, 2013 in Cassopolis. They enjoyed nine years of marriage before she passed.

Jackie was a very loving mother, wife, sister, and daughter. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed relaxing with a good book and her favorite television shows. She loved music, especially country music. Her favorite singer was Scotty McCreery. She collected Precious Moments figurines.

Jackie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Scott of Cassopolis; three sons, Alexander (Winter) Perault of Cassopolis; Markus and Landon Perault both of Cassopolis; Her mother, Brenda Shaffer of Cassopolis; one sister, Mary (Trampis) Hunt of Cassopolis; her mother-in-law Pam Ottman and her sister-in-law, Teressa Smith, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Joan Potter, one uncle, Mack Milliron, and two aunts, Jane Milliron and Pat Fischer, and one niece, Jaclyn Ottman.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from noon, until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, with Pastor Jeff Oliver officiating. Jackie will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.