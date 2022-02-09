Charles Craven, of Goshen

Jan. 3, 1929 – Jan. 23, 2022

Charles Thomas Craven, 93, of Goshen, IN passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022, at Brentwood at Niles Senior Living Facility. Tom was born on Jan. 3, 1929, in Sturgis, MI to the late Ethel and Charles Craven. He married Jacqueline Nelson on June 7, 1953. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jackie, his sister, Gwenevera Craven, and his granddaughter, Janell Craven. His memory lives on with his surviving family members: Barbaradine McCuddy, Craig (Robin) Craven, Monty (Angie Bails) Craven and Bryon (Julie) Craven, Nicole Craven and Anthony Marzolo, David and Katrina Dawson, Scott Craven, and his 7 great grandchildren: Cortney, Brayden, Milo, Molly, Logan, Audrey, and Mitchell. His eighth great-grandchild, Jacqueline, will be born this month.

A private memorial service honoring Tom and Jackie Craven will be held in the spring. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola, Indiana is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to a charity of your choice.