Drug Enforcement Team arrests pair in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested a 35-year-old female and a 41-year-old male in Dowagiac after executing a search warrant Tuesday.

Detectives went to an address on the 500 block of North Front Street in Dowagiac where they executed a search warrant where they located several individuals inside the residence, those subjects were detained for questioning.

Detectives located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia inside of the residence. A 35-year-old female who was in the home was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. A 41-year-old male that was at the residence was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, outstanding warrants and maintaining a drug house.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the 4th District Court. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Assisting with the search warrant were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office felony detectives, Dowagiac Police Department and Dowagiac Police Department K9 Tole.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.