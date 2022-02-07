DMS wrestling finishes sixth at Wolverine Conference meet

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Middle School wrestling team finished sixth at the Wolverine Conference Tournament hosted by Vicksburg Friday.

“We wrestled well tonight, the wrestlers continue to improve,” said Dowagiac Coach Andy Crawley.

Winning gold on the night was Rowan Bradford. Taking silver was Aiden Voorhees, Cameron White and Skylar Vincek. Earning a bronze medal were Devin Purcell, Cinthia Villegas, Jacob Villegas and Roman Paredes.

Winning three matches were Issac Phillips and Riley McCaffery. Winning two matches was Jenna Bradford. Also picking up a win were Peyton Williamson, Ryan Caldwell and Parker Bounds.

Dowagiac is back on the mat Thursday when it travels to Three Rivers. Wrestling begins at 5 p.m.