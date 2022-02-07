Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Published 10:50 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Staff Report

COMPETITIVE CHEER

February Frenzy

At Dowagiac

Final Results

Dowagiac 654.84

Coloma 604.7

South Haven 543.8

Fennville 418.18

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 68, BERRIEN SPRINGS 20

At Berrien Springs

BRANDYWINE 68

Adeline Gill 4, Ellie Knapp 18, Chloe Sidenbender 1, Adelyn Drotoz 5, Ireland Prenkert 7, Lexi Troup 5, Paige Krisher 3, Olivia Laurita 5, Niyah Mason 4, Kadence Brumitt 5, Cortney Bates 9, Allie Curtis-Lee. TOTALS: 28 5-9 68

BERRIEN SPRINGS 20

Jasyl Withers 6, Alaina Halliwell 0, Suzy Markle 2, Allison Weigand 2, Liseti Hola 0, Lillian Weigand 0, Kaari Hurley 2, Aileen Mongkou 0, Taneya Shivers 2. TOTALS: 9 2-4 20

 

Brandywine     18        39        58        69

B. Springs          4        10        18        20

3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Knapp, Drotoz, Prenkert, Troup, Krisher, Laurita, Bates 3), Berrien Springs 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 6 (none), Berrien Springs 8 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 14-1, 4-0 BSC Red; Berrien Springs 1-12, 0-4 BCS Red

 

LAKESHORE 50, BUCHANAN 49

At Stevensville

BUCHANAN 49

Hailey Jonatzke 14, Jillian McKean 0, Claire Lietz 6, LaBria Austin 13, Hannah Herman 8, Jenna French 2, Kaite Ailes 0, Alyssa Carson 6, Alexa Burns 0, Hannah Tompkins 0. TOTALS: 20 6-12 49

LAKESHORE 50

Isabella Chavez 5, Emily Lockman 6, Gabriella Conway 21, Megan Wurster 5, Riley Pifer 2, Gabby Solloway 0, D’kara scott 0, Ainsley Ashby 5, Bianca Chavez 0, Paige Lies 6. TOTALS: 19 10-19 50

 

Buchanan        9          27        38        49

Lakeshore        8          15        31        50

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Jonatzke 2, Lietz), Lakeshore 2 (Ashby, Lies). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 15 (none), Lakeshore 13 (none). Varsity records: Lakeshore 7-6, Buchanan 13-3

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 51, CENTREVILLE 48

At Buchanan

CENTREVILLE 48

Tyler Swanwick 4 3-4 11, Branden Reed 1 0-0 2, Matt Swanwick 3 0-1 7, Dylan Palmer 0 0-0 0, Jacob Sikanas 1 0-0 3, Harrison Gregory 3 1-2 9, Roman Robinson 4 1-2 11, Gavin Bunning 2 0-0 5. TOTALS: 18 5-9 48

BUCHANAN 51

Thomas VanOverberghe 3 2-3 8, Dillon Oatsvall 1 1-3 3, Ryan Young 8 2-5 19, Brady Thompson 2 0-1 4, Connor Legault 2 0-0 6, Cade Preissing 1 2-4 5, Macoy West 3 0-0 6, Paul VanOverberghe 0 0-0 0, Troy Holloway 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20 7-16 51

 

Centreville       15        24        35        48

Buchanan        9          26        41        51

3-point baskets: Centreville 7 (Gregory 2, Robinson 2, Bunning 1, M. Swanwick 1, Sikanas 1), Buchanan 4 (Legault 2, Preissing 1, Young 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Centreville 16 (Gregory), Buchanan 16. Varsity records: Centreville 10-2, Buchanan 9-5

 

