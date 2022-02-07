Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 8
Published 10:50 pm Monday, February 7, 2022
COMPETITIVE CHEER
February Frenzy
At Dowagiac
Final Results
Dowagiac 654.84
Coloma 604.7
South Haven 543.8
Fennville 418.18
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 68, BERRIEN SPRINGS 20
At Berrien Springs
BRANDYWINE 68
Adeline Gill 4, Ellie Knapp 18, Chloe Sidenbender 1, Adelyn Drotoz 5, Ireland Prenkert 7, Lexi Troup 5, Paige Krisher 3, Olivia Laurita 5, Niyah Mason 4, Kadence Brumitt 5, Cortney Bates 9, Allie Curtis-Lee. TOTALS: 28 5-9 68
BERRIEN SPRINGS 20
Jasyl Withers 6, Alaina Halliwell 0, Suzy Markle 2, Allison Weigand 2, Liseti Hola 0, Lillian Weigand 0, Kaari Hurley 2, Aileen Mongkou 0, Taneya Shivers 2. TOTALS: 9 2-4 20
Brandywine 18 39 58 69
B. Springs 4 10 18 20
3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Knapp, Drotoz, Prenkert, Troup, Krisher, Laurita, Bates 3), Berrien Springs 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 6 (none), Berrien Springs 8 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 14-1, 4-0 BSC Red; Berrien Springs 1-12, 0-4 BCS Red
LAKESHORE 50, BUCHANAN 49
At Stevensville
BUCHANAN 49
Hailey Jonatzke 14, Jillian McKean 0, Claire Lietz 6, LaBria Austin 13, Hannah Herman 8, Jenna French 2, Kaite Ailes 0, Alyssa Carson 6, Alexa Burns 0, Hannah Tompkins 0. TOTALS: 20 6-12 49
LAKESHORE 50
Isabella Chavez 5, Emily Lockman 6, Gabriella Conway 21, Megan Wurster 5, Riley Pifer 2, Gabby Solloway 0, D’kara scott 0, Ainsley Ashby 5, Bianca Chavez 0, Paige Lies 6. TOTALS: 19 10-19 50
Buchanan 9 27 38 49
Lakeshore 8 15 31 50
3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Jonatzke 2, Lietz), Lakeshore 2 (Ashby, Lies). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 15 (none), Lakeshore 13 (none). Varsity records: Lakeshore 7-6, Buchanan 13-3
BOYS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 51, CENTREVILLE 48
At Buchanan
CENTREVILLE 48
Tyler Swanwick 4 3-4 11, Branden Reed 1 0-0 2, Matt Swanwick 3 0-1 7, Dylan Palmer 0 0-0 0, Jacob Sikanas 1 0-0 3, Harrison Gregory 3 1-2 9, Roman Robinson 4 1-2 11, Gavin Bunning 2 0-0 5. TOTALS: 18 5-9 48
BUCHANAN 51
Thomas VanOverberghe 3 2-3 8, Dillon Oatsvall 1 1-3 3, Ryan Young 8 2-5 19, Brady Thompson 2 0-1 4, Connor Legault 2 0-0 6, Cade Preissing 1 2-4 5, Macoy West 3 0-0 6, Paul VanOverberghe 0 0-0 0, Troy Holloway 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20 7-16 51
Centreville 15 24 35 48
Buchanan 9 26 41 51
3-point baskets: Centreville 7 (Gregory 2, Robinson 2, Bunning 1, M. Swanwick 1, Sikanas 1), Buchanan 4 (Legault 2, Preissing 1, Young 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Centreville 16 (Gregory), Buchanan 16. Varsity records: Centreville 10-2, Buchanan 9-5