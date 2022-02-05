Roundup: Bucks top Rams; Rangers, Wildcats fall in Southwest 10 action

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan earned its third consecutive victory Friday night, but more importantly, remained one game behind Brandywine in the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division standings.

The Bucks defeated visiting South Haven 56-27 in a contest that was decided by halftime. Buchanan led 29-7 at the break as it improved to 13-2 on the season and 4-1 in Red Division games.

South Haven (3-9, 0-3 BCS Red) scored 20 points in the second half, but never came close to cutting into the Bucks’ first-half advance. The Bucks scored 27 points in the second half.

Hailey Jonatzke led Buchanan with a game-high 15 points, while LaBria Austin added nine points and Alexa Burns eight points.

Yuma Doi had seven points to lead the Rams.

Buchanan returns to action Monday when they travel to Stevensville to face Lakeshore in a non-conference contest.

Cassopolis at Mendon

A slow start spelled trouble for visiting Cassopolis Friday night.

Host Mendon outscored the Rangers 18-5 in the first quarter and never looked back in a 44-27 Southwest 10 Conference victory. The loss was the second straight for Cassopolis against the conference’s top teams.

The Rangers (8-6, 7-5 Southwest 10) cut the Hornet’s lead to 26-16 by halftime, but were outscored 18-11 in the second half.

Atyanna Alford led Cassopolis with 10 points. Zaniya Dodded added five points.

Mendon (12-2, 10-2 Southwest 10) was led by Alivia Stuart’s game-high 19 points. Payton Griffith added 10 points.

Hartford at Marcellus

Visiting Southwest 10 Conference co-leader Hartford held Marcellus to seven first-half points on its way to an easy 61-28 win over the Wildcats Friday night.

The Indians (12-2, 11-1 Southwest 10) exploded for 25 points in the opening eight minutes to grab a 25-2 advantage. Even though Hartford scored just nine points in the second quarter, the Indians led 34-7 at halftime.

Marcellus (8-6, 6-6 Southwest 10) scored 21 points in the second half, but could not overcome the first-half deficit.

Brooklyn Vantilburg led the Wildcats with 10 points. Emma Holmes added seven.

Khashya McCoy scored a game-high 18 points for Hartford, which also got 17 points from Alexis Snodgrass.