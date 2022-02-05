Roundup: Bobcats move into first place; Rangers win seventh straight

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The battle for first place in the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division lived up to its billing as visiting Brandywine was able to grab the early lead and then hang on for a 45-38 victory over Berrien Springs Friday night.

The win improved the Bobcats to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the Red Division. The Shamrocks fall to 6-6 overall and 2-2 in Red Division games.

Brandywine grabbed a 10-7 lead after one quarter, and then slowly pulled away from Berrien Springs. The Bobcats increased their advantage to six points, 21-15, by halftime, and was able to maintain that six-point lead throughout much of the third quarter.

Brandywine led 30-21 heading into the final quarter.

Berrien Springs outscored the Bobcats 17-15 in the final eight minutes, but could not overcome the nine-point deficit it dug itself in the third quarter.

Nate Orr led Brandywine with 12 points, while Carson Knapp added 10 and Jeremiah Palmer nine.

James York led the Shamrocks and all scorers with 16 points. Byron Tate added 10 points.

The Bobcats are off until Thursday when they hit the road to face Elkhart Christian Academy.

Cassopolis at Mendon

Visiting Cassopolis won its seventh consecutive game as it defeated Mendon 74-27 in Southwest 10 Conference action Friday night.

Over the course of their winning streak, the Rangers are averaging 61 points per game.

The game was close for eight minutes, as Cassopolis (8-4, 8-2 Southwest 10) led 16-15 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Rangers outscored the Hornets 25-8 in the second quarter to take a 41-23 halftime lead. Cassopolis then held Mendon scoreless in the third quarter to increase its advantage to 64-23.

The Hornets (3-9, 3-7 Southwest 10) scored seven points in the second half.

R.J. Drews led the Rangers with 16 points, while Davion Goins added 15 points and Daishean Jamison nine points.

Luke Schinker and Gabe High both scored 10 points for Mendon.

The Rangers are back in action Tuesday night as they host Decatur in a Southwest 10 Conference contest.